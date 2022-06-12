JUNIOR basketballers showcased what the city's newest indoor stadium could truly offer for one of the region's biggest sports tourism drawcards.
More than 270 junior teams from across the state are back in town for Basketball Ballarat's Junior Tournament after the popular Queen's Birthday fixture was benched for two years in lockdowns.
Advertisement
This means it is the first time the $24 million Selkirk Stadium's six new courts have come into play for the event, creating a more exciting tournament vibe for visitors.
Basketball Ballarat chief executive officer Neville Ivey said the tournament had long been well-attended by players' families but the new stadium had really added an extra buzz in crowds and players.
"It's been terrific in the sense that it feels like there are a lot more families there, so crowd numbers are notably high," Mr Ivey said. "The tournament goes right from under-12s, so there are a lot of kids who have played before and they've been having a ball."
The event is set to inject $4.9 million into the city's economy. Play finishes on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.