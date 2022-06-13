A Ballarat cafe owner has made the tough decision to close for the day following what appears to be overnight vandalism, with a e-scooter smashing through glass barriers in Sturt Street.
Betty's Red Star Cafe owner Pia Sims is upset about the lack of after-hours council help, after an orange scooter left great swathes of glass outside her business.
"It's tough but risk versus reward I made the decision, I can't have people walking through glass and all that," Ms Sims said.
"It's just not safe."
She discovered the hazardous mess when she turned up for work at 6.35am on Tuesday.
"The glass panels are permanent-fixture wind-breaks and they belong to the City of Ballarat," Ms Sims said.
"I tried to call them but they did not have an active after-hours number.
"The scooter would be between 20 and 30kg - and it's smashed two glass panels.
"It's gone right through."
Ms Sims' cafe is at the bottom of Sturt Street, close to the steep slope on the north side.
She said the glass barriers were installed just three weeks ago.
"The glass has held together fairly well, but there are big shards hanging out. I can't leave it like that.
"I also rang the Neuron (e-scooter company) hotline and got someone in Queensland."
Ms Sims was also worried about the speed of scooters in the area.
"Used appropriately, those orange scooters are awesome, but I can't believe the amount of times we walk out of the cafe and over the footpath and have a near miss.
"I just hope no one has an accident some day and burns themselves with hot coffee."
She reported the incident to Ballarat police before dawn on Tuesday.
"I though the cops might have a had a hotline to the City of Ballarat, but looks like they have to wait until business hours like the rest of us."
A 12-month Ballarat e-scooter trial began in September.
Trials have since begun in the cities of Melbourne, Port Phillip and Yarra among others.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
