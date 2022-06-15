Questions from families around the deaths of two trench diggers in a Ballarat workplace accident in 2018 may be one step closer to being answered.
The Coroner's Court on Wednesday heard the details of the proposed further investigation into the March 21 deaths of Jack Brownlee, 21 and Charlie Howkins, 34, who were digging around 3 metres deep at a worksite in Winterfield without shields and manhole cages when the trench collapsed.
Mr Howkins was killed instantly under tonnes of earth.
Mr Brownlee died in hospital the following day.
A representative for the Howkins' wife Lana Cormie and family told the court both families wanted an inquest into the deaths.
"The family do seek, your honour, to pursue an inquest ... they need answers," the representative said.
"The families are content with the course of action being recommended."
Deputy State Coroner Jacqui Hawkins said the hearing was an opportunity to understand the position of the Howkins and Brownlee families.
"I know you've desperately wanted to be heard as the family members ... and this is the way I can communicate with you and let you know I do take your concerns very seriously," Coroner Hawkins said.
Mr Brownlee's parents, Janine and Dave Brownlee, appeared in court.
Counsel assisting the coroner Samuel Stafford told the court there were six points involved in the proposed investigation.
"Further investigation would include a further statement from the pathologist regarding the mechanism of the death of Charlie and Jack ... statements from WorkSafe and Victoria Police at the scene ... statements from CFA and [other] personnel at the scene ... statements from Ambulance Victoria paramedics at the scene," Mr Stafford said.
"Statements from both emergency management and [Fire Rescue Victoria] into the coordination, resourcing and best practice of trench rescues."
And an independent investigation into the trench rescue.
The court heard further investigation was required in particular into the rescue given Mr Brownlee was alive when he was removed from the trench.
Representative for the United Firefighters Union Michael Sayers told the court the union would welcome an opportunity to make a submission.
"They had been pushing for better trench rescue equipment [for years]," Mr Sayers said.
"They've been calling for changes and almost foresaw this."
Mr Brownlee and Mr Howkins' employer Pipecon was convicted and fined $550,000 in the County Court in November last year for failing to provide appropriate supervision.
The families have previously expressed their upset at the sentence.
In a joint statement after the hearing, Dr Cormie, and Mr and Mrs Brownlee said they were happy an investigation was moving forward.
"We are pleased the coroner has confirmed she will conduct further investigations into the deaths of Charlie and Jack," the statement said.
"Our focus has always been on getting the truth about what happened, and ensuring changes are made so that worksites are safer for all workers."
Their requests for an inquest were made some time ago but could not take place until the WorkSafe investigation into the deaths had ended.
While a formal inquest was not confirmed to go ahead on Wednesday, Coroner Hawkins said she would seek statements from relevant parties, a process that would take around three to six months.
Representatives on behalf of Pipecon, Fire Rescue Victoria, the CFA, United Firefighters Union, Chief commissioner of Police, and WorkSafe attended the hearing.
"I do see there is an opportunity to make some recommendations ... I will send requests for statements to all parties," the coroner said.
"We'll seek submissions from the families then submissions in reply."
