The Courier

A focus on supporting the next group of local basketball talent will propel success for the Ballarat Miners over for future generations.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL FOR ONE: The Mines are building a team as one in season 2022.

A FOCUS on supporting the next group of homegrown basketball talent will propel success for the Ballarat Miners over for future generations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.