Busy 2022-23 winter racing schedule for Ballarat

Ballarat Turf club will book-end the 2022-23 season with busy winter racing programs.
The BTC will have five meetings in August and then seven in June next year and five in July.
Advertisement
Thirteen of these will be on the synthetic track.
All-up Ballarat has 16 meetings in its all-weather surface.
Racing Victoria has scheduled 36 meetings for Ballarat next season, which takes as usual takes in a two-month over summer after the Ballarat Cup for track works.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.