The Courier

Busy 2022-23 winter racing schedule for Ballarat

Updated June 15 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARGE: Broadway Lane (white blinkers) on his way to victory for Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman on the Ballarat synthetic track on Tuesday. Picture: Pat Scala/Racing Photos.

Ballarat Turf club will book-end the 2022-23 season with busy winter racing programs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.