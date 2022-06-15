CHFL REPORT CARD: mid-season review, predictions - part 1

The Central Hiighlands Football League has played through eight home and away rounds.
There's nine to go and the top eight is far from decided, with some late charges from sides still well down the ladder possible.
Advertisement
We've look at all the teams' record so far and given each a mid-season ranking, which does not necessarily line up with ladder positions.
And then we've peered into our crystal ball and made some predictions for all remaining games and what the final team rankings might.
We begin our countdown to the top with the 12th to 17th ranked sides.
It has been a tough time for coach Clayton Scoble and the Saints.
They have had their best opportunities to win in games against Creswick and Ballan, but unfortunately were unable to take the chance.
It looks like being a long second half of the season.
Scoble's focus has been to keep encouraging youngsters and identify incremental improvements in individuals and across the team.
It is a common theme among teams down the ladder, but the Saints do not have the depth needed for a rapid rise.
Carngham-Linton can play three strong quarters, but the game gets away on them in the fourth.
This is exactly what happened against Creswick.
The arrival of brothers Kynan and Tarun Raven over the past few seasons has been a major plus, as was the short stay of Isaac Kirby for a handful of games at the start of the season before heading overseas.
For now though, it is all about hard work for the Saints - on and off the field.
A win could not have come at a better time for Ballan - going into the mid-season break.
This year was always going to be testing.
The Blues are going through a rebuild and there has also been the added issue of not being able to play any home games while new multi-million dollar clubrooms (and everything that goes with it) are constructed at Ballan.
Advertisement
It has been a mixed bag for the Blues in a run which has featured encounters with six of the top eight sides.
While they have been on the end of some big losses, they have still managed to show some good signs.
There was plenty for coach Tristen Batten to like against Skipton and it was not far away from Beaufort.
Again though, playing at its optimum for 120 minutes against the competition's quality sides is beyond it.
Based on ladder position the run home provides some relief, but there will still be nothing easy about it.
All Ballan can do is persist.
Advertisement
And who knows, it could make it back-to-back wins with Creswick its next assignment.
The Wickers re-start their season a last-start winner.
Having had two weeks off it seems such a long time since they defeated Carngham-Linton to get their first win of the season.
Now can they go back-to-back with Ballan first up from the break?
Creswick has had its share of injuries and illness, which does not help when there's a lack of depth - not helped by the absence of an under-18 team.
Advertisement
First-year coach Dean Romeril knows there are no shortcuts or easy ways out.
The Wickers have a reasonable core of players, but lack the A graders and class at this stage to consistently challenge even mid-table teams.
They had a chance to give their season a big start against Clunes, but came up 12 points short.
Only twice since has Creswick kicked more than two goals.
The next couple of weeks offer real chances of more victories.
Then it gets a lot harder again.
Advertisement
Daylesford finds itself mid-stream at the moment.
The Bulldogs are much better situated list-wise than those battling for the wooden spoon, but at the same time some way off playing finals.
That is not just based on wins and losses.
The season fixture always meant Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad was going to have a tough time of it early and have to bide his time.
The Bulldogs have played seven of the top eight, with only Dunnstown to come.
Advertisement
Wins were never going to be easy and they knew it.
One more win, perhaps over Bungaree, would have been icing on the cake, but a heavy injury toll in the lead-up that game on the eve of the mid-season break took a toll.
The Bulldogs admitted the injuries simply caught up with them.
With star Michael Cummings gone for the season with multiple knee and leg injuries, it is now a matter of getting all hands on deck if Daylesford is going to make any sort of run at it.
The Bulldogs get a chance over the next three rounds to get some momentum against the bottom three sides.
They must win all of these and then build up for a couple of wins over the last month of the home and away season.
Advertisement
They will be outsiders in those fixtures, but right now form suggests wins over the likes of Learmonth, Newlyn and Buninyong are not completely out of the question.
It is a massive ask and right now against the odds, but you never know.
The Magpies came out of the blocks running for coach Luke Davidson with wins over Creswick and Ballan.
They were never going to be the hardest assignments of the year, but they were wins Clunes needed to have if it was to build on the improvement it showed last season.
However, things did not go to plan since.
Advertisement
Although playing only one top eight team in Dunnstown, Clunes has managed just one more win and faces a tall order for the remainder of the year.
It has been a frustrating time for the Magpies.
They have not been far away against Daylesford, Learmonth, Waubra and Newlyn, but it has been far enough.
Clunes has a solid foundation, but needs more key position and midfield power - like everyone - to take that next step.
Newlyn has not been able to get its season going at all.
Advertisement
A win over Waubra in round two was full of promise, but it has not been able to build on that yet, although since then the Cats have met three of the top four sides.
If Newlyn can get its act together, it has a draw which still gives it a real chance of charging at the top eight.
Its fate will most likely be decided over the next four weeks with games against Rokewood-Corindhap, Beaufort and Bungaree, which are certainly all beatable and are far from safe in the top eight.
At least two wins there and then a run of games against the bottom four and the Cats season could open it right up.
It is not going to be easy, but the opportunity is there for coach Chris Banwell and his charges.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.