The company that supplies Ballarat's e-scooters is urging locals to report any issues including misuse of their vehicles, via a 24-hour helpline.
It comes after an orange Neuron e-Scooter was found smashed into a Sturt Street glass wind-break before dawn on Tuesday.
The City of Ballarat had installed the barrier just three weeks ago, outside Betty's Red Star Cafe in Sturt Street.
Thankfully cases of vandalism are rare and we are assisting the Ballarat Police with their enquiries,- Neuron spokesperson
Neuron said cafe owner Pia Sims did the right thing by contacting a 24-hour Customer Support Team whose contacts were on the scooters.
The company has since removed the damaged device.
"Thankfully cases of vandalism are rare and we are assisting the Ballarat Police with their enquiries," a Neuron spokesperson said.
"Our e-scooters are GPS-enabled... so we can track all trips and their locations are always known.
"As a safeguard for our riders, if an e-scooter is vandalised we remotely immobilise it so that it's temporarily rendered unusable.
"It's then retrieved to the warehouse for evaluation and repair."
According to Neuron, it has public liability insurance for all riders, including person-accident and third-party coverage.
It said as long as people were riding within the law, the insurance covered any accidents caused to a pedestrian or car owner that a rider might cause in their travels.
The company did not supply figures, but said the incident rate across Australia was low - and e-scooter accidents involving third parties was extremely rare.
Ms Sims said she tried to contact after-hours staff at the City of Ballarat in vain - and police had no luck either.
The City of Ballarat said it would launch a social media campaign within the next week on how to effectively contact after-hours staff.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
