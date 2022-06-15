Update 9.20am
A 60-year-old Ballarat motorcyclist has been taken to Grampians Health Services (Ballarat Base) with what police described as serious leg injuries.
Advertisement
The motorbike has been towed from the scene, which is now clear.
Traffic flow has resumed on Creswick Road as normal.
Sergeant Kori Fraser from Ballarat Highway Patrol said the woman driving the car he collided with stopped at the time of the 7.45am accident, as did several other drivers.
He urged motorists to take car in wet conditions.
Police also want to hear from anyone with dashcam of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Earlier 8.27am
Emergency services are on scene at a major road accident on the Heinz Lane roundabout on Creswick Road.Police and ambulances officers attended the scene shortly before 8 am in heavy drizzle.
Police reported a single car versus motorbike accident.
The motorbike rider has been transported to hospital with suspected broken leg.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Sergeant Kori Fraser said the car stopped at the scene.
The road remains open on the southbound but has been closed on the north bound lanes of Creswick Road.
Police have slowed Creswick Road traffic around the roundabout and it is banked up .
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.