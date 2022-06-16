The Courier

'I leave on good terms':Ballarat coach Joe Carmody to step down at end of Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
June 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE: Joe Carmody will step down as Ballarat coach. Picture: Luke Hemer

A Ballarat Football Netball League premiership may be the ultimate swansong, but outgoing Ballarat coach Joe Carmody says he won't compromise the club's future for a "quick hit" of success.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.