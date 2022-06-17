The Courier

Colourful fungi collectives brings the forest floor to life

By Roger Thomas
June 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RENEWAL: The scarlet bracket, a common and widespread fungus in the Ballarat area, performs a vital role breaking down fallen pine branches.

The bright orange fungi pictured are scarlet brackets, commonly found on dead wood, especially branches on the ground in open areas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.