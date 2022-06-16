The number of offences recorded by police in the City of Ballarat is up across the board.
Newly-released data from the Crime Statistics Agency shows the total across the Ballarat Police Service Area in the year to 31 March 2022 has jumped by 6.7 per cent.
Advertisement
That's 10,288 compared to 9,642 for the same period last year.
But that is far from the worst year on record, with a grand total of 11,885 offences in 2017 - and a general decline since then.
The top problem areas were Ballarat Central (2140 offences), Wendouree (1370), Sebastopol (1028), Ballarat East (676) and Alfredton (631).
All five suburbs saw a rise in crime, apart from Sebastopol. This year Delacombe also dropped out of the 'top five' suburbs.
The most common offences across the municipality were:
Shoplifting was one of the 'top five' in 2021 (458), but slipped out this year.
But it was not all doom and gloom.
The number of family violence incidents dropped by more than 10 per cent.
In the year ending March 31 there were 2,161 known incidents - equal to 1870 reports for every 100,000 people in the council area.
The most common age range of affected Ballarat victims was 25-34 years (566 people), followed by 35-44 (492). Children accounted for 142 people. There were also a total of 211 over the age of 55.
Of the Ballarat people affected by domestic violence, 1,631 were women and 527 were men.
The figures show 2021 was a horror year for family violence in the City, with a 42 per cent rise in reports to the end of March.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.