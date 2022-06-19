The Courier

Popularity of e-bikes increases in Ballarat as users discover the positive impacts

By Ryan Egglestone
June 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
E-BIKES: Steve Kennedy from Cycle Scape thinks the innovation in the models is offering new transport options. Picture: Luke Hemer

Harsh winter weather and wet roads might make alternative two-wheeled transport seem only for the hardy but e-bikes or electronic bicycles have been slowly gaining momentum in Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.