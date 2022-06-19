Harsh winter weather and wet roads might make alternative two-wheeled transport seem only for the hardy but e-bikes or electronic bicycles have been slowly gaining momentum in Ballarat.
Local cyclists say e-bikes have great potential and local businesses are seeing steady sales as more people unlock the opportunities of the alternative transport.
Cycle City Ballarat owner Andrew Cook said some people who were struggling with car parking in the city were looking what e-bikes offered.
"There is definitely a rise in popularity," Mr Cook said.
"A lot more people are looking for e-bikes than 6 months ago.
"The biggest problem is trying to get bikes from overseas."
Mr Cook also said people who can't find car parking choose e-bikes instead.
A range of factors may be effecting the growing popularity of e-bikes in Ballarat, from rising fuel costs, to travel and finding parking.
E-bikes also enable access to cycling for those whom are looking to get peddling but may have mobility issues.
Steve Kennedy from Cyclescape on Sturt Street said e-bikes are more popular with the older demographic.
"People take them travelling and throw them on the back of the camper van," Mr Kennedy said.
"Domestic travel has picked up and people take them with them."
"Depending on the size of the battery the e-bikes average 100km per charge on a flat surface."
E-bikes have also been linked to increased physical health and mental health.
E-bike user Belinda Coates shared her enthusiasm for the positive benefits of riding e-bikes, including being able to access locations close to town.
"I've had an e-bike coming up to four years. Im a big convert," Ms Coates said.
"A lot of trips are accessible by bike and only 20 minutes from town. With an e-bike you can ride further and more often, which has so many benefits. E-bikes still help improve fitness, but don't put the same stress on the body.
"People often say weather is a barrier to e-bikes but its surprisingly rare that weather is a barrier. Usually its just a case of putting on a rain jacket and gloves, or riding your trip between (rain) showers.
"I don't own a car. For me riding an e-bike is my mode of transport. I know people who have converted from 2 car house-holds to a 1 car household due to e-bikes".
E-bikes have features such as 'peddle assist' which provides power from the motor to help the rider peddle easier and faster. Riders can still peddle e-bikes like a traditional bicycle but have the option of using the electric motor to assist with certain aspects of the ride. Such as riding into head-wind or when riding uphill.
This allows multiple age groups and fitness demographics to have access to the sport of cycling.
E-bikes are also quiet, which does not interrupt the tranquility of a ride and they are cheap to recharge. This assists some users in cutting back on transport expenses when commuting.
Ballarat council is also making moves to see more people get into cycling. Growing the number of bicycle users within Ballarat is an outlined objective in the Ballarat Cycling Action Plan 2017-2025. This aims to address the use of bicycles in Ballarat including the implementation of new bicycle paths.
The Ballarat Cycling Action Plan lists a number of priority projects including the Sturt Greenway linking the CBD with Lake Wendouree and Victoria Park. Also a priority project is the Rail Corridor Cycleway which links Wendouree Train Station to Ballarat Train Station.
With improvement plans for cyclists in Ballarat, e-bikes may become more popular in bike lanes over the coming years.
E-bikes may also enable those with mobility issues to maintain their love of cycling or for other enthusiasts to take up the sport.
