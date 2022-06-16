Rich regional greyhound meet Ballarat's new jewel in crown

Greyhound Racing Victoria will take stakemoney for a regional race meeting to a new level at Ballarat's Morshead Park on Friday night.
Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club is hosting the GRV Vic Bred Pink Diamond series finals - with 12 feature races offering more than $750,000.
Advertisement
Three "champion" events, which are all open-class, each boast $126,500 in prizemoney and breeders bonuses.
These include a short course final, 390m; distance course final, 660m; and sprinter course final, 450m.
The meeting is the culmination of the second running of the series, which has offered $1.175 million in prizemoney and breeders bonuses.
Heat and semi-finals have been contested at Warragul, Shepparton, Bendigo and Geelong.
Cape Clear trainer Gary Peach will be flying the hometown flag in one of the champion races
He has Silver Bute engaged in the short course final.
Peach also owns Silver Bute, which will jump from box two.
He has won each of three starts in Ballarat, all over the 390m trip, in a career which has produced 12 victories and earned him $44,000.
Silver Bute won his heat at Bendigo by two lengths.
Kepal shapes as the hardest to beat.
He has won six straight and 19 from 30 starts overall, and starts immediately on the outside of Silver Bute.
The champion sprinter final will arguably be the biggest highlight on the card with Panama Canal (12 wins from 14 starts) and four-time group 2 country cups winners Ferdinand Boy set to renew acquaintances after the latter ended the former's remarkable winning streak of 12 in a riveting heat at Shepparton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.