Four young gun Greater Western Victoria Rebels have earned recognition for their stellar 2022 NAB League campaigns with selection for Vic Country under-18s in the upcoming 2022 National Championships.
Dynamic forward duo Aaron Cadman (Darley) and Felix Fogaty (East Point) will line up alongside each other in their side's opening clash against South Australia on June 26, with North Ballarat pair Hugh Bond and James Van Es also earning selection.
Bond has been a prominent leader in the Rebels' midfield, averaging over 10 tackles per game, while Van Es has been a defensive stalwart down back for the Rebels.
The under-18 tournament begins on the weekend for South Australia and the Allies, while Vic Country do not feature until the following week.
It means the selected Rebels will be available for Saturday's mammoth challenge when the second-placed Oakleigh Chargers visit Mars Stadium.
VIC COUNTRY UNDER 18 FIXTURE & SQUADS
FIXTURE
Sunday, June 26: South Australia v Vic Country (Thebarton Oval, 1.30pm)
Sunday, July 3: Allies v Vic Country (Aspley, 11.30am)
Sunday, July 17: Vic Country v Western Australia (GMHBA Stadium, 1pm)
SQUAD
1 Jack O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers/Kyneton)
2 Mitch Szybkowski (Dandenong Stingrays/Beaconsfield)
4 Jaxon Binns (Dandenong Stingrays/Berwick)
5 Jhye Clark (Geelong Falcons/Queenscliff)
6 Noah Long (Bendigo Pioneers/Echuca)
7 Jacob Konstanty (Gippsland Power/Drouin)
8 Oliver Hollands (Murray Bushrangers/Wodonga)
9 Zane Duursma (Gippsland Power/Foster)
10 Jonti Schuback (Gippsland Power/Maffra)
11 Charlie Barnett (Bendigo Pioneers/Kyabram)
12 Coby Burgiel (Gippsland Power/Maffra)
13 Finn Emile-Brennan (Dandenong Stingrays/Mt Eliza)
14 Harley Reid (Bendigo Pioneers/Tongala)
15 Ted Clohesy (Geelong Falcons/St Joseph's)
17 Caleb Mitchell (Murray Bushrangers/Yarrawonga)
18 Toby McMullin (Sandringham Dragons/Port Fairy)
19 Felix Fogaty (GWV Rebels/East Point)
25 Aaron Cadman (GWV Rebels/Darley)
27 Cooper Vickery (Gippsland Power/Bairnsdale)
28 Oscar Murdoch (Geelong Falcons/Newtown & Chilwell)
32 Hugh Bond (GWV Rebels/North Ballarat)
33 Henry Hustwaite (Dandenong Stingrays/Rosebud)
34 James Van Es (GWV Rebels/North Ballarat)
36 Jed Brereton (Bendigo Pioneers/Echuca)
37 Archer Reid (Gippsland Power/Inverloch-Kongwak)
39 Harvey Howe (Gippsland Power/Traralgon)
40 Max Knobel (Gippsland Power/Maffra)
