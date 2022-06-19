The Courier

Deakin University trial on endometriosis and yoga

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 19 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yoga therapist Jill Harris

A "JUST deal with it" attitude or a reflex to prescribe pills from health practitioners adds to the taboo about menstruation, Carmen Katz has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.