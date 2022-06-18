Recently, before the cold wet weather set in I was in the Bridge Mall, the trees were still in colour, children were enjoying the playground, and then I realised this was all going to be bulldozed for a road going in one direction only to encourage more retail participation.
The Mall would make an excellent home to develop a restaurant area such as Armstrong St Nth, which has very limited parking whilst unlimited parking surrounds The Mall.
Al Fresco dining would be so easily adapted.
Dining out is part of everyday life and Ballarat seems to have adapted very well to it.
Maybe some incentive from the Council would help.
I am sure the many citizens who donated bricks for the roadway many years ago would find this a fitting solution.
Jean Burt, Wendouree.
