Letter to the editor: Bridge Mall debate reignited

June 18 2022 - 12:30am
Bridge Mall during Ballarat's COVID lockdown in September 2021. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Recently, before the cold wet weather set in I was in the Bridge Mall, the trees were still in colour, children were enjoying the playground, and then I realised this was all going to be bulldozed for a road going in one direction only to encourage more retail participation.

