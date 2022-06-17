Ballarat man critical after crashing into brick wall

The Alfred Hospital says a Ballarat man is now "critical but stable", after crashing into a brick wall.
Police said the man was a driver in the sedan, which hit a low-brick fence on Main Road, Golden Point on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
Emergency services were alerted at 11.50pm.
An ambulance helicopter flew him to the Alfred, arriving just after 4am Wednesday.
Ballarat police said the passenger in the car was unhurt - and the condition of the driver at the time was described as "non life-threatening".
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.