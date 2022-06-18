The Courier

Ballarat Miners given harsh lesson as Hobart Chargers ware down flat home side in NBL1 South boilover

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 18 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preston Bungei had a rare off night with just five points and being fouled out in the Miners loss to Hobart Chargers

BALLARAT Miners coach Luke Sunderland had a hard time containing his anger on Saturday night after his team slumped to a seven point loss at home to the Hobart Chargers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.