BALLARAT Miners coach Luke Sunderland had a hard time containing his anger on Saturday night after his team slumped to a seven point loss at home to the Hobart Chargers.
The Miners were worn down by the plucky Tasmanians, going down 82-75 in front of the biggest home crowd of the year.
It was a night when the Miners best players all had off nights, in a game that could prove costly in the second half of the season.
Hobart is far from a poor side, with the Chargers going into the clash at 5-3, compared to the Miners 7-3, but this was a match that was there for the taking for the Miners, provided they could get enough out of their starters.
But Preston Bungei, so often the barometre of the side this year, had a poor game, scoring just five points and being fouled out late in the last quarter.
Koen Sapwell was barely sighted in the match-up against his former club with just six points and JD Miller, who ended up with 12 points and second top scorer, but probably tried to do too much.
The only out you could give was to David Crisp who lit-up Selkirk Stadium midway through the third quarter. In his return game from a hamstring strain, he played just 12 minutes and will be better for the run.
And while the likes of Will Hynes, Zac Dunmore, Amos Brooks and Jordan Lingard, all played limited minutes, it was very noticeable that all got a run in the dying moments, as did youngsters Lucas Impey and Ned Renfree, as the starters were all benched as the game remained in the balance.
The Miners started well enough, ahead by six points at the first change, but gradually Hobart got on top, reducing the deficit to just three at the main break.
Chargers big man Harry Froling was having a huge impact, he would finish the night with 16 points and 12 rebounds, but it was his strength under the basket that led to the likes of AJ Harris (18 points) and guard Samuel McDaniel (24 points) to run amok as the Miners guards struggled to get out of first gear.
Sunderland said he could sense his side wasn't on early in the game, despite having an early lead.
"Still on holidays," he said. "I felt everyone was a bit happy that we were 7-3 and I reckon they thought that would just guarantee wins now.
"We're 7-3 because we've been doing it ugly, not because we've been blowing teams out.
"We didn't want to get ugly tonight, I think everyone thought they were over that hump."
Sunderland has to walk a delicate coaching act with the Miners set to back-up on Sunday afternoon against Dandenong, in a game that now becomes crucial to the team's top four hopes this season.
Dandenong will also be smarting after being thumped by 43 points by Bendigo on Saturday night.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 75 (D. Gak 16, J. Miller 12, N. Pozoglou 10) def by Hobart Chargers 82 (S. McDaniel 24, A. Harris 18, H. Froling 16)
