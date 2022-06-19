SITTING 5-5 heading into a double-header weekend against two sides lower than them on the ladder, the Ballarat Miners knew they just had to get the job this weekend.
But even in their wildest dreams, they couldn't have imagined the percentage boosting round that would unfold, with a combined winning margin of 69 points, seeing them jump up the NBL1 South ladder.
Advertisement
On Saturday night, up against the winless Hobart Chargers, the Miners needed a good hit-out and when they walked away with a 24-point win, it was simply a case of job done.
But on Sunday, on the road against a dangerous Dandenong, the Miners kicked into overdrive, producing not only their best performance of the season, but the club's best performance in years in the 93-48 rout.
So comprehensive was the win, that five players got into double figures, headlined the ever reliable Jade Melbourne, who overcame an awkward fall late in the third quarter to top the score sheet with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a virtuoso performance.
We saw another strong display from Isabella Brancatisano, Zitina Aokuso looks to be only getting better as the season unfolds and evergreen veteran Kristy Rinaldi would have enjoyed her 23 minutes on court.
The weekend also saw the emergence of Steph Gorman, who scored 12 points in both games. Her pressure adds that little bit of extra to the Miners defense, only adding to the side's strength.
On Saturday night at home the Miners set up the win with a dominant first quarter. Again it was Melbourne who led the way with a personal 10 points on the board in just five minutes as she cut a swathe through the starstruck Hobart defense.
But just as she looked set for a career night, suddenly the fouls started adding up as she was benched for much of the first half with three fouls.
But the start she had given her side would prove to be the difference between the sides.
It allowed the Miners to open up a 17-point advantage at the first break and it was a lead then never got any closer than 15 as they cruised home 87-63.
Coach David Herbert said the weekend was built to be one of the most important of the season
"We were working on a few things in there tonight, so I was expecting it to get a bit ragged," he said.
"It was a big week to start building the IQ of the group and it's those things that will help us as we progress through the rest of the season from here.
"We saw a little bit of zone defense, there's a few bits and pieces we are trying offensively, when we shift the ball and work as a team we are very difficult to play against, but when it gets stuck in people's hands or we are taking early threes, if they go in, it looks great, but when they miss, we need to find other things to work."
Herbert would have been happy with what he saw on Sunday as the Miners did just that, shifting the ball around the court. If, on the rare occasion, Melbourne, Aukuso and Rinaldi couldn't find space under the ring, they would pass it out where Brancatisano, Gorman and Millie Cracknell who were there to finish off the work.
The weekend could be the catalyst for a second half run with the Miners now 7-5 and into the top eight. They are set to face their biggest test of the season next week at home to powerhouse Ringwood who sits 9-2.
Advertisement
SCOREBOARDS
SATURDAY: Ballarat Miners 87 (Z. Aokuso 26, J. Melbourne 23, S. Gorman 12, K. Rinaldi 12) def Hobart Chargers 63 (A. Tompkins 20, S. Thompson 20)
SUNDAY: Ballarat Miners 93 (J. Melbourne 23, Z. Aokuso 18, I. Brancatisano 16) def Dandenong Rangers 48 (E. Harmon 20)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.