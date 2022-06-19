The Courier
Updated

Ballarat Miners women go bang with a combined 69-point winning margin over massive weekend in NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 19 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Gorman hit 12 points in each game at the weekend. Picture: Luke Hemer

SITTING 5-5 heading into a double-header weekend against two sides lower than them on the ladder, the Ballarat Miners knew they just had to get the job this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.