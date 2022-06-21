The Courier
Home/Video

Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year, round nine: see who got the votes here

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:29am, first published June 21 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Johnston is putting together a strong season for East Point. Picture: Luke Hemer

It's going to take a dramatic dip in form for East Point spearhead Jordan Johnston to relinquish the lead in The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year voting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.