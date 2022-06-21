It's going to take a dramatic dip in form for East Point spearhead Jordan Johnston to relinquish the lead in The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year voting.
Johnston moved five votes clear at the top after a nine-goal showing against Darley that also saw him take the lead in the Tony Lockett Medal race.
Advertisement
Johnston polled four votes in the win, pipped only by brother Matt who was immense to tag Devils counterpart Brett Bewley out of the game. Bewley still sits second on the leaderboard, alongside Melton ball-magnet Jack Walker, on 19 votes.
Matt Johnston's five vote-game pushed him up to third, one vote behind Bewley and Walker.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.