Grampians Health - Ballarat has warned of long waits at Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department as it experiences high demand across services.
Authorities have urged people with more minor illnesses, injuries and medical conditions to seek treatment elsewhere or face a long wait time in the emergency department.
The most seriously ill or sickest patients will always be seen first.
"If you do come to ED and experience a long wait time, please be patient and respectful. Our staff work hard to reduce wait times as much as they can, but in many cases it is unavoidable," Grampians Health - Ballarat said in a statement.
Non-emergency medical attention options, many of which are free or can be bulk-billed, can be found at:
For more information on when to come to emergency, and where else you can seek non-emergency medical attention, visit: https://www.bhs.org.au/news-and-events/news/how-do-i-know-when-to-go-to-emergency
