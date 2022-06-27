The Courier

This Clunes church is raising public funds to save its historic stained glass windows

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
June 27 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highpoint: St Paul's Anglican Church stands on a hill overlooking Clunes. The bluestone church is 150 years old and requires constant maintenance. Picture: Rod Tregear.

One of the region's few historic churches surviving as a place of congregational worship is seeking assistance following the collapse of one of its stained glass windows recently.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Journalist

Old journalist, The Courier.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.