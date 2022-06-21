TWO big wins across the weekend has breathed a new life into the Ballarat Miners women's campaign, but they face a monumental task just to stay in play-off contention with a demanding fixture in the run home.
Starting this Saturday night against second-placed Ringwood at Selkirk Stadium, the eighth-ranked Miners women play six games against top eight opponents.
Any while there is a good run of home games across the next month, with four out of five at home, the Miners will need all their home-town support in order to make a dent on the season.
After Ringwood, the team faces Knox (seventh), Launceston (fifth), Nunawading (sixth) over the next six weeks and then the final two games against third placed Mount Gambier and powerhouse Bendigo at home to close the season.
At 7-5 and in eighth position, the Miners will realistically need to win six more games, possibly seven to secure a play-off place, the three games against lower ranked teams must be banked, with the likelihood of needing to beat three top eight sides to make it.
The men seemingly have a much easier run to the finals with only three teams inside the top eight for the run to the line.
But as we saw at the weekend, nothing can be taken for granted with this team, who went down to ninth-placed Hobart at home before snatching a last-gasp win over the lowly Dandenong.
On paper though with matched against Ringwood (10th), Keilor (18th), North West Tasmania (11th), Nunawading (14th), Diamond Valley (13th), Melbourne (17th) and Bendigo (12th) still to come, they should be able to get the likely five or six wins needed in order to make play-offs.
But first thing is the need to recapture the home form on Saturday night against Ringwood, a side which will be brimming with confidence after a thumping win in the last round which ended with a 36-12 last quarter.
Adding a little bit of spice to the contest will be the return of former Miner Emmett Naar to Selkirk Stadium for his first match against his former club.
