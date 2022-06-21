The Courier

Ballarat rowers take home the gold at international rowing regattas

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:17am, first published 12:30am
ON TOP: Former Ballarat Grammar student Lucy Stephan (left) and Ballarat;s Katrina Werry were members of the women's fours that won gold at the world cup in Poland. Picture: Adam Trafford

CHAMPION Ballarat rower Kat Werry and Ballarat Grammar's Olympic gold medalist Lucy Stephan are back on top of the world, winning a World Cup event in Poland.

