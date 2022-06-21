CHAMPION Ballarat rower Kat Werry and Ballarat Grammar's Olympic gold medalist Lucy Stephan are back on top of the world, winning a World Cup event in Poland.
Werry and Stephen joined Annabelle McIntyre and Bronwyn Cox in the women's fours crew holding off a crew from The Netherlands to claim gold.
Advertisement
After an even first 1000m, the Australian team upped its rating in the third 500m and eventually prevailed by a boat length. It was the same result as was seen at the Olympics in Tokyo, however, with two new crew members in Werry and Cox.
The Australian men's coxless fours also claimed gold, backing up their Tokyo performance. Both men's and women's eights secured podium finishes in their finals, the women's crew winning the bronze medal behind the Danes and the Dutch, while the men's crew won the silver medal in the last race of the day, behind the Germans.
Rowing Australia's performance director Paul Thompson said it was a terrific way to start the international season, adding many of the members on the Australian team were competing at the level for the first time.
"It has been an encouraging start to our international racing for 2022, and the Paris Olympiad," he said.
"It was fabulous to see the fours maintain their winning ways and how hard the crews fought to get on the podium.
"The nine podium finishes is credit to the hard work, dedication and effort of our rowers, coaches and support staff. The team has built some good momentum in Poznan and now look to maintain it into Henley Royal Regatta and Luzern World Cup in the coming weeks."
The Australian Rowing Team, except for the Para-athletes, will next be racing at Henley Royal Regatta from June 27 to July 3 in England, followed by another round of the World Cup from July 8-10 in Lucerne, Switzerland.
The full Australian Rowing Team will compete at the World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic from September 18-25.
Meanwhile, former Ballarat Grammar Head of the Lake champion Felix Oliver was part of the Australian team that won the Rusty Robertson Trophy.
The Rusty Robertson Trophy is an annual contest between Australia and New Zealand and was held at Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra.
The competition involves under-21 rowers with the best from the two countries competing. This year's event was held for the first of its type since 2019.
Oliver, who was a member of the Head-of-the-Lake winning crews in 2019 and 2020, competed in both the men's eights and quad scull events.
After moving from Ballarat to attend Melbourne University in 2021, Oliver started rowing for Melbourne University Boat Club (MUBC).
After a successful campaign at the national championships in March this year, where he also stroked the Victorian youth eight, Oliver attended national trials in Canberra and was one of only three Victorians to be selected in the under-21 Australian team.
Advertisement
The Kiwis have previously held the trophy but this year it was reclaimed by the Australian rowers with a clean sweep of all races held across three days of competition.
Each country was represented by nine men and nine women, to make up crews in the coxed eight, coxed and coxless four and coxless quad scull boat classes
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.