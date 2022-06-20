The Courier

Ballarat council rates 2022-23: residents brace for rate hike

By Maeve McGregor
June 20 2022 - 7:30pm
Bird's eye view of Ballarat. Photo: Adam Spencer

City of Ballarat council rates for residential properties will rise by 6.4 per cent when council approves its draft 2022-23 budget at this month's ordinary meeting on Wednesday evening - an increase which sits above current levels of inflation.

