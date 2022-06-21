Big change to keep Ballarat Winter Appeal legacy alive

BALLARAT'S major community welfare appeals will shift leadership in a bid to continue radio icon and champion for the needy Peter Caligari's long-standing legacy alive.
The Ballarat Foundation has officially taken over stewardship for what will be known as the Ballarat winter and Christmas appeals.
Radio Ballarat general manager John Fitzgibbon made the announcement public on 3BA on Tuesday morning that, after more than 40 years leading appeal call-outs, new ownership and becoming part of a publicly listed company made for a "quandary" in navigating charity laws going forward.
In a joint announcement with The Ballarat Foundation's chief executive officer Andrew Eales, Mr Fitzgibbon made clear this change still very much had the "whole community appeal" at the heart of the cause.
"The appeals have been something ingrained in 3BA that has been long instilled by Peter Caligari," Mr Fitzgibbon said. "There is some sadness the station will not be involved in the day-to-day operations, but we're proud of the fact we could find a solution that's going to preserve Peter Caligari's legacy."
Mr Caligari has been a key ambassador for the 3BA Christmas Appeal, and the subsequent 3BA Christmas in July Appeal, since the first campaign launched in 1980. The station estimates the beloved appeals director has raised several million dollars in donated goods and cash.
He officially stepped down from running the campaign in April 2018, ending 62 years involvement in the radio industry, but has occasionally since appeared as an ambassador at appeals events.
The major change to Ballarat winter and Christmas appeals comes days out from The Ballarat Foundation's gala fundraising event, Dancing With Our Stars.
Mr Eales said taking on the appeals was an immense responsibility for the foundation and one the foundation team considered important, particularly in keeping all money raised in Ballarat and supporting this community.
"I have admired and am really respectful for what has occured in the past 40 years," Mr Eales said. "I fully intend to carry the legacy through and make sure giving to the Ballarat appeals are front of mind."
Radio Ballarat, which includes PowerFM in its stable, will continue to promote the appeal and drive support for the appeal.
Non-perishable donations, such as foods and blankets, will continue to be collected at the Salvation Army on the corner of Eureka Street and Main Road.
Monetary donations for Ballarat Winter Appeal can be made now at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
Ballarat Winter Appeal is about three weeks behind its traditional launch date.
An early donation of food pallets from Blake Family Grocers from reserve funds via 3BA was made last month in a bid to help boost welfare agencies.
Ballarat Winter Appeal supports frontline work in this city via Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul.
