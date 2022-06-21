The Courier

Greater Glider sightings threatens logging in Wombat State Forest; New Greater Glider sightings could halt Wombat State Forest logging

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
June 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIGHTINGS: Greater Gliders were sighted in VicForests TUP coupe 208-503-0024.

Planned logging coupes in the Wombat State Forest are under threat after the discovery of a population of greater gliders large enough to trigger environmental protection laws.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.