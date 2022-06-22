Zoe Hives has progressed to the second round of the Wimbledon singles qualifying tournament.
The Ballarat 25-year-old tennis international won her opening assignment in straight sets.
Hives defeated Romanian 20th seed Gabriela Lee 6-2 6-4.
It is a significant step in Hives' return to tennis after having a blood circulation disorder stall her career for the best part of two years.
She now faces former world 73 Sachia Vickery from the United States as she strives for a main draw spot on the hallowed grass of Wimbledon.
Hives was one of seven Australians to reach the second round women's singles qualifying.
