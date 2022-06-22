IT'S no secret in any professional sport that coaches love defenders, and it's no secret that Ballarat Miners coach Luke Sunderland would love what he sees from Nic Pozoglou.
Last season's NBL1 West MVP, defensive player of the year and All-Star Team member has fitted into the Miners team this season like he never left, having previously played for the club in 2018.
While Pozoglou is averaging just on 11 points a game and just over seven rebounds, those statistics don't tell half the story of what the 26-year-old is offering.
The statistics that do matter are the competition-leading steals of 2.67 a game coupled with the fact he is sitting inside the top 15 of the league for blocks - despite never playing the centre role - and in the top 20 for assists per game.
"It's something I've put a bit more of a focus on in the last couple of years," Pozoglou said of his defensive game.
"It's especially so after spending a season in Perth, because every day I'd either be guarding the likes of Bryce Cotton or Terrico White or Clint Steindl, so it was a position where I'd either play defence or I didn't even get an opportunity to train, let alone play.
"Being able to go up against those guys and learn the ins and outs of defensive play, it's a combination of all those things and as you get older, you hone those skills."
Those skills have seen the Miners be one of the best defensive teams in the league and second on the ladder.
Pozoglou played one season with the Miners in 2018 before moving over to Western Australia. His partner Molly Matthews is originally from Ballarat and has played a few games with the Miners women this season.
He and Matthews have moved back to Ballarat, with Pozoglou on a two-year deal with the club. And while he will never give up his NBL dreams, he is content knowing he has a base where he can play at a high level.
"Me being from Sydney and Molly being from here, we hadn't seen family in quite a while because of Western Australia these past two years with the border situation," he said.
"I've been doing some study for a couple of years online and I got a job which aligned with that degree."
"It's all worked out really well being able to play with Ballarat again, which I really enjoyed four years ago, it worked out really well with both on-court and off-court things.
"When I was talking to the club, they put a two-year contract on the table, and I thought, 'there's no point looking to sign anywhere else'.
"At the end of the season, if there's no real talk of me going overseas or attracting NBL spots, I'd either by playing in Ballarat or not playing, so it all made sense."
When Pozoglou last played for the Miners, he helped the team to a fourth placed finish. This season, despite the team once again fighting for a place near the top of the ladder he senses some differences.
"It's a different dynamic, playing-wise, coaching-wise and obviously being in the new facility," he said. "It's hard to compare because we had a very different back court back then and obviously different up front as well.
"This year I think we've got a lot more versatile team where we can play multiple players through the point guard and four spot and not have any issues with that and I think that helps us out defensively as well.
"I think our chances this year are a bit better. Back then you had Nunawading who was an absolute powerhouse and Hobart as well, so I think where we are sitting right now is really good for us. As it's NBL1 South now, not SEABL, a lot of the rosters are quite new and that I think gives us a really good chance."
