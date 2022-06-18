Cape Clear breeder-owner-trainer Gary Peach was one of the shining lights on Greyhound Racing Victoria's Pink Diamond series final night in Ballarat on Friday.
Peach's kennel star Silver Brute landed one of the three championship titles at Morshead Park - the $126,500 Pink Diamond Short Course, 390m - as part of Australia's richest regional greyhound racing event.
Silver Brute earned $86,250 in a flying 21.71 seconds - less than two lengths outside the 21.60 track record.
That's $3972.80 per second.
An $11,250 breeders' bonus also went Peach's way
Peach's "money machine" Silver Brute is a member of an amazing provincial-performed litter.
"Oh, he's sensational. I'm blessed," Peach said.
"I bred this litter, and I loved them as pups, and I kept them all.
"The whole litter has a lot of pace, but he (Silver Brute) was very slow breaking-in at Geelong.
"He had a few issues, tonsils etc, but since then he hasn't looked back."
Silver Brute is a December 2019 pup by Aston Dee Bee and out Weeping Lass
He remains undefeated in four starts over 390m at Ballarat.
His race record reads 13 wins from 21 starts and his stakes catapulted to $119,230.
Silver Brute put the writing on the wall defeating Photo Man in the Healesville Derby and also won the Warrnambool Summer Sizzle in early January.
His littermates include Launching Pad consolation finalist Mobile Legend (8 wins from 22 starts), Action Girl (12 from 16), Struck Gold (12 from 17) and Sagrabtino (7 from 16).
