The Courier

Silver Brute secures big hometown final for breeder-owner-trainer Gary Peach

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:21am, first published June 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cape Clear breeder-owner-trainer Gary Peach with Pink Diamond Shoure Course final winner Silver Brute. Pitcire: Greyhound Racing Victoria

Cape Clear breeder-owner-trainer Gary Peach was one of the shining lights on Greyhound Racing Victoria's Pink Diamond series final night in Ballarat on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.