Springbank midfielder Kieran Maher was the only mover at the top end of voting in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award on Saturday.
With no one in the top four adding to their tallies, he picked up four votes to move within 13 of joint leaders Khyle Forde (Dunnstown) and Sean Tighe (Hepburn).
Forde did not poll a vote, while Tighe did not play owing to Hepburn having a bye.
Todd Finco remains in third position after missing Springbank's win over Waubra with illness.
Maher now shares the next line of voting with Hepburn's Andy McKay.
Three players received a maximum 10 votes, with five awarded by each club - Sam Griffths (Gordon), Chris Carey (Newlyn) and Stephen Staunton after his 10 goals for Springbank.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
