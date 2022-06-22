The Courier

Mark Sturni, Harley Verde and Darren Jolly wanted by police

Updated June 22 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:16am
Mark Sturni (left), Harley Verde (middle) and Darren Jolly (right).

Ballarat police have asked for help from the public to identify three men who are wanted.

