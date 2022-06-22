Ballarat police have asked for help from the public to identify three men who are wanted.
Mark Sturni, Harley Verde and Darren Jolly are all wanted by police in Ballarat.
According to the Ballarat Police Eyewatch page, all three are wanted on "a number of outstanding warrants".
However, the details of what they are wanted for have not been released.
Anybody who has information on either man is asked to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://bddy.me/3n3o9a1.
