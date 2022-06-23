Ballarat tennis star one win away from Wimbledon main draw

Ballarat's Zoe Hives is one win away from a place in the Wimbledon singles main draw.
Hives qualified for the last round of the major event's qualifying tournament with a straight sets win over American Sachia Vickery, 6-0 6-3.
She now meets fellow Australian Priscilla Hon on Thursday night, with the winner qualifying for the main draw.
Hives is on the comeback trail after a long lay-off with illness and her Wimbledon campaign comes off a limited preparation.
Ranked 572 in the world, Hives went into the encounter with 244th-ranked Vickery as the outsider after defeating Gabriela 6-2-6-4 in the opening round.
Hives, 25, launched her Wimbledon campaign in Thailand in early June before making her way to Spain.
She first contested Wimbledon qualifiers in 2019, the year in which she reached a career-high world ranking of 140.
Hives have met once in 2019, with Hives winning.
Hon's record on grass is 17 wins and 11 losses, while Hives is four and three.
Hives played in the Australian Open in 2019, reaching the second round.
