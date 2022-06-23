The Courier

Zoe Hives into Wimbledon qualifying final round

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:00am
Ballarat tennis star one win away from Wimbledon main draw

Ballarat's Zoe Hives is one win away from a place in the Wimbledon singles main draw.

