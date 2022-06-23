The Courier

Snowdon Developments is facing liquidation as clients, creditors and staff go public with woes

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Melbourne building firm Snowdon Developments is facing liquidation as reports of of the company being unable to pay superannuation to staff surface, with customers and creditors serving notices on the company for failure to pay bills or deliver homes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Journalist

Old journalist, The Courier.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.