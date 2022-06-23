THIS could be one of the great sporting comebacks.
Even the fact Lauren Jackson was called up to the Australian Opals' training camp in Canberra this week is one of those great sporting tales you might have thought about but never would have truly dared to hope was possible.
Advertisement
You could argue so much is at stake. Jackson is 41 years old and last pulled on the green-and-gold nine years ago. This is a risk that could be at the expense of emerging stars like Ballarat Miners' centre Zitina Aokuso, almost half Jackson's age, in making the final cut.
But this can be no token gesture.
Jackson is a four-time Olympian (earning three silver medals and one bronze), a five-time Women's National Basketball League champion and four-time WNBL most valuable player.
No sooner did Jackson received her Opals squad call-up did Canberra Capitals Coach Kristen Veal have to downplay a potential WNBL comeback any time soon - Veal made clear Jackson was focused on her national duty.
In the United States, an Australian visiting Seattle could be proudly shown to Key Arena, Jackson's home-away-from-home as a seven-time Women's National Basketball Association All-Star. And yes, Jackson's second act made headlines in The Seattle Times.
This year has marked Jackson's revival, finding her way back into shape after six years in retirement to suit up for Miners' long-time rival Albury-Wodonga Bandits who boast a home stadium in her name.
The Bandits have moved into a new NBL1 competition this season and while they are not scheduled for play against Ballarat, this calibre comeback certainly boosts the whole league.
Everyone is watching and willing for a fairytale.
Jackson admitted apprehension in taking the next step to rejoining the Opals: "who knows what will happen with my body", Jackson told News Corp.
She says she has been cautious and not putting pressure on herself.
This is one of the nation's greatest athletes. Jackson knows exactly what it takes to mix it with the best. A crucial part of that is knowing when to put the team first.
Age should be no barrier. If Jackson is not holding back, then she definitely will not be holding any Opals hopefuls back either.
Jackson's experience in Australia's World Cup squad - even if only for a team camp - will be invaluable ahead of the global women's showdown in Sydney this September.
Of course, this is about training smarter for Jackson.
Advertisement
Uzbekistani gymnast Oksana Chusovitina contested the Rio Olympics aged 41 and two months. Chusovitina found she did not need to physically train as hard as teammates. She had muscle memory - her preparation was mental.
Ballarat javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell changed her whole mental game to stake a Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast in 2018. Mitchell was 35 years old, written off as a solid veteran by many and unleashed an Australian and Commonwealth record throw of 68.92 metres.
Jackson is vying to show us anything can be possible.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.