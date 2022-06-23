Home ground advantage.
How often do we talk about this in sport?
There can be various idiosyncracies which can sway a contest the way of the players and teams more familiar with a venue.
It is not always quite the same in the world of gallops.
The biggest advantage for a horse when racing at the same complex where it is trained is arguably that it does not have travel a big distance on race day.
When it comes to racing on Ballarat Turf Club's synthetic track, the statistics suggest there's a bigger factor than travel in play.
Surely it comes down to these being able to be trained on the race-day surface day-in day-out - providing a genuine "home ground" advantage.
Outside trainers are also able to avail themselves of the facility if they wish, but there's nothing like being on the spot.
Ballarat stables are dominating meetings on the Polytrack this season.
What better pointer would you want?
And to add to that, the most successful horse on the Ballarat all-weather track, Ronay, finished second to The Squire.
Trained by Paddy Payne, Ronay has eight wins, five second and three thirds from 24 starts on it.
So with Sportsbet Ballarat's next synthetic race meeting on Friday, what can be expected from hometown trainers?
They have 32 acceptors for the eight-race card.
Surely there's a winner or two among them.
