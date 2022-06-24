'We're just so proud' : Zoe Hives, the quiet kid who reached her Wimbledon dream

This time two years ago, Zoe Hives couldn't walk for longer than five minutes.
Now, the Kingston tennis star is preparing to play in the Wimbledon main draw.
Hives, ranked 572nd in the world, reached the main event in dramatic fashion after opponent Priscilla Hon was unable to take to the court for their final-round qualifying match.
"It's unbelievable but at the same time quite believable and I say that in so much about how much work she's put in. This is what comes from that amount of work," Hives' father Neil told The Courier.
"It's hard to put into words (what qualifying for Wimbledon means) because it's been such a long, hard journey. When I spoke to (her mum) Jan, we both said at the same time, 'finally, some luck'.
"She's just had one hurdle after another, and they've been pretty damn big hurdles too."
Hives was unable to play for more than two years while battling Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.
"In the beginning, you just wanted her to get well enough to have a normal life, let alone being able to compete in sport at an elite level," Neil Hives said.
Hives' rise is no surprise to her former coach Peter Joyce, who was by her side for more than six years as she rose through the junior ranks.
"She was a very quiet girl. She would sit in the car and not say too much while we we were travelling along. She was a bit like that on the court too," he said.
"There's not too many kids from regional Australia that get to the level of Wimbledon. It's pretty amazing what she's achieved."
Neil Hives had fond memories of Zoe pretending to be competing at Wimbledon on their home court.
"They're just things you talk about. You go to any tennis club that's got lots of kids there and they'll all put their hands up if you asked them if they wanted to play at Wimbledon," he said.
"There are the four Grand Slam events, but to participate in the main draw at Wimbledon is number one and it's real now.
"All I keep saying is that's it's so unbelievably amazing that's she achieved this."
Hives will learn her round one opponent late on Friday night (AEDT) before the main draw starts on Monday night.
"Jan and I, we're just so proud of the way she's gone about it and the person's she's grown into," Neil Hives said.
"She's just a brilliant kid, but, you know, I'm her dad I'm going to say that."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
