The Courier

'We're just so proud' : Zoe Hives, the quiet kid who reached her Wimbledon dream

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Zoe Hives, pictured in 2008, has qualified for the main draw of Wimbledon. Picture: File

This time two years ago, Zoe Hives couldn't walk for longer than five minutes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.