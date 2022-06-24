"One thing which stuck in my mind was dementia patients sometimes have vision problems, so shadows look like sticks on paths, things like that. So thinking about the path materials, having different path materials for different paths. The way it was designed was a granite sand path was the main spine, and once people got off that path, onto a little loop path or something, it was different. It became a little bit more intuitive to use it. In terms of the award, I think we won it, as much as it was for the design, it was probably more so for the consultation process we went through to get to the design."

