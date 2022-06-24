The Courier

Woowookarung sensory trail wins major landscape award

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A framed view: Parks Victoria chief ranger for Ballarat Siobhan Rogan, with David Hay and Heidi Mikulic of Thomson Hay Landscape Architects. Picture: Adam Trafford.

A regional park trail which allows people with dementia to immerse themselves in the native flora and fauna of the Ballarat area has won a major award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Journalist

Old journalist, The Courier.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.