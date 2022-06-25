Am I alone in thinking that Ballarat central is losing its heritage character?
The vista's which we promote and what make Ballarat a special place are incrementally being lost and no one is calling it out!
Non- sympathetic new buildings and changes to our major roads are occurring often with no explanation.
The most recent and disturbing example is a pole in Lydiard Street at the Sturt Street intersection presumably to be part of existing traffic signals.
Gone is the uninterrupted and intact view of one of our most significant and intact streetscapes and intersections which is recognized and photographed by many as an essential part of Ballarat.
Of all the Sturt Street intersections why this one?
All of this is happening despite the Council having a HUL ( Heritage Urban Landscape) policy and money being spent in documenting the reasons why we should be part of a World Heritage listing.
Change in most instances is inevitable but it should be measured and its cumulative effect needs to be carefully considered.
There is a saying that sometimes you don't know what you have until you lose it.
We are losing it right now. Council has the responsibility to ensure that the character and history we have is retained and I call on them to act now and not wait until it is lost.
Gerald Jenzen, Soldiers Hill.
