Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | June 25-26

Local sport is back in Ballarat again this weekend.
It has been another big weekend of sport so far and our photographers Lachlan Bence, Adam Trafford and Luke Hemer have once again been out and about capturing the action of the Ballarat Football Netball League and round 10 of the Central Highlands Football Netball League.
We also covered Ballarat City's NPL3 clash against Melbourne City among other local sports.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot.
