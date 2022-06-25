Ballarat stables turn it on again on home synthetic track

They've done it again.
We looked at how successful Ballarat-trained gallopers are on Ballarat Turf Club's synthetic track leading up to Friday's race meeting.
They came out and won four of the eight races.
The Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained My Boy Birmingham has become one of the most prolific winners on the Polytrack.
The four-year-old had his fourth victory on the circuit in the appropriately named Polytrack Benchmark70 Handicap, 1400m.
He has five career wins and four have been on the Ballarat all-weather track.
He has been on the surface six times and the only times he has missed out he finished second.
Ballarat's other winners on Friday:
The Ballarat Turf Club races again on the synthetic track on Tuesday
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
