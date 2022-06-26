It's not often the people at Ballarat's blood donor centre get to cuddle some of the patients whose lives they're saving.
Meet River Cambridge.
The Myrniong tot turns three next month - and was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia on April 1 - something the family says is "no Aprils Fool's Day joke".
In that time 'Team River' has united to come up with some impressive fundraisers, merchandise and a day where around 20 members of his extended family have rolled up their sleeves to give blood.
"Please donate. We just didn't realise how much is needed," aunt Kristy Forward said.
"I always thought most blood donations went to accident victims, but an awful lot of it goes to cancer patients.
"It takes 15 minutes and it can save up to three lives."
Dad Rodney Cambridge said in the space of three months, River had received more than half a dozen transfusions of blood, plasma and platelets.
The La Trobe Street centre was decked out in red and orange on Saturday, as relative after relative lined up to donate blood in Redan.
"Orange is actually the colour they use for leukaemia awareness," Mr Cambridge said.
"It's also the KTM colours - they're River's favourite bikes!"
Saturday's 'Team River' day was a first for the Red Cross in Ballarat and follows a similar event in Geelong a few weeks back.
"For staff, it's not often that you meet the people that the blood is being donated to," the Red Cross's Stephanie Reynolds said.
"The staff here have been great. They've worn and black and orange for the day as well.
"Events like this are really important because to keep up with demand, a blood donor is needed every 20 seconds in Australia."
River's illness is related to developing T-cells, causes a high number of white blood cells and affects about a quarter of all people with leukaemia.
In the meantime, family and friends have got busy, setting up www.teamriver.com.au, to help with treatment costs and give to the Challenge charity for children with cancer.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
