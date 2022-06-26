The Courier

20 members of one family give at Ballarat Red Cross donor centre

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 26 2022 - 7:00pm
HOPE: Rodney and River Cambridge brought family and friends to the Ballarat Blood Donor Centre on Saturday, as the Myrniong boy fights leukaemia. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

It's not often the people at Ballarat's blood donor centre get to cuddle some of the patients whose lives they're saving.

