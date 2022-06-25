The Courier
Home/Video

Roos win it late, Bloods hold strong | Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 10 wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 25 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaycob Hickey celebrates a goal for Melton. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Melton has returned from a two-week break in style, extending its dominance at the top of the table with an 11-point win against Redan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.