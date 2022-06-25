Melton has returned from a two-week break in style, extending its dominance at the top of the table with an 11-point win against Redan.
The Bloods took their time, losing their one-point quarter-time lead as the Lions' attackers ran riot with the wind at their backs.
Redan kicked five goals to end up on top in a second quarter that had three lead changes.
Trailing by a goal at half-time, the Bloods found their groove.
Three goals in the closing stages of the third quarter earned the Bloods a lead it never let slip.
Harrison Hanley was a force inside 50 for the visitors, while Daniel O'Leary impressed on his debut having crossed from Altona earlier in the season.
Melton still sits 12 points clear at the summit while Redan has dropped to eighth, four points off a finals place.
Melton 15.8 (98) d Redan 13.10 (88)
Trailing for the whole game beforehand, East Point kicked two goals in the final five minutes to salvage a 13-point win against Sunbury.
Searching for a second win of the season, the Lions started in inspired form, racing to an early lead with a 6.2 (38) to 1.3 (9) opening quarter.
Jake Sutton was the star for Sunbury, finishing with eight goals, to foster belief in his side.
East Point's best came in the third quarter.
The visitors restricted the Lions to two goals while kicking four of their own to cut the deficit to 10 and set the stage for a dramatic finish.
The Roos kept Sunbury scoreless for nearly 20 minutes of the final term as they quietly chipped away at the deficit.
Bryson McDougall gave his side the lead with fives minutes to play, threading his shot through from the boundary, before the Lions immediately responded to level the scores.
In the end, the visitors' relentless forward pressure drew dividends, two late strikes securing a gutsy win which saw them rise to second on the ladder.
East Point 12.15 (87) d Sunbury 11.8 (74)
Sebastopol's dreams of moving second will have to wait after Bacchus Marsh drew them back into the finals logjam with a determined performance.
The visiting Cobras held the Burra to a lone point in the opening quarter, setting the platform for a 22-point win.
The game had its ebbs and flows, often dictated by the wind, as the two heavyweights traded punches.
The Cobras could only muster three goals over two quarters, the hosts cutting the deficit back to eight points heading into the final charge.
Dean Robertson's shift into the ruck to combat Daniel Burton brought Sebastopol back into the game but when the Burra's big man left the field with a knee injury early in the fourth term, his side's hopes went with him.
All three of the Cobras' fourth-quarter goals came after Robertson's injury.
Tyler Huynh (three) was the visitors lone multiple goalkicked while Ryley Stuhldreier was named the Cobras' best.
Bacchus Marsh now sits seventh, level on points with fourth-placed Darley, while Sebastopol has dropped to sixth.
Bacchus Marsh 10.7 (67) d Sebastopol 4.9 (45)
North Ballarat has sent the competition a reminder, correcting a first-quarter deficit to record a convincing 83-point win against Melton South.
Down by five at the first break, the Roosters turned the game, holding the hosts to just two points while piling on six goals on at the other end.
Another six-goal return in the third quarter lay the foundations for a dominant win.
The result keeps North Ballarat fifth, only narrowly behind Darley on percentage.
Melton South now finds itself two wins off the finals pack heading into the bye next weekend.
North Ballarat 18.17 (125) d Melton South 6.6 (42)
A nine-goal Nick Rodda haul was just one highlight on a dominant day for Darley.
The Devils enjoyed 42 scoring shots in a 106-point win against Lake Wendouree that helped its finals chances.
Matthew Brett marked his return from injury with three majors, while Dylan Landt showed Essendon VFL selectors what they were missing by kicking three of his own.
The big win moves Darley to fourth, just 0.10 per cent clear of North Ballarat behind it.
Darley 24.18 (162) d Lake Wendouree 8.8 (56)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
