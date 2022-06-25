WINNERS and LOSERS | June 25, 2022

SENIORS
Darley 24.18 (162) d Lake Wendouree 8.8 (56)
North Ballarat 18.17 (125) d Melton South 6.6 (42)
Melton 15.8 (98) d Redan 13.10 (88)
Bacchus Marsh 10.7 (67) d Sebastopol 6.9 (45)
East Point 12.15 (87) d Sunbury 11.8 (74)
MELTON 36 points, 189.92%; EAST POINT 24, 117.23; BALLARAT 24, 102.37; DARLEY 20, 117.78; NORTH BALLARAT 20, 117.68; SEBASTOPOL 20, 114.24; Bacchus Marsh 20, 97.42; Bacchus Marsh 20, 97.42; Redan 16, 98.01; Melton South 12, 64.63; Sunbury 4, 79.29; Lake Wendouree 4, 58.19
RESERVES
Darley 12.9 (81) d Lake Wendouree 7.10 (52)
North Ballarat 14.17 (101) d Melton South 10.6 (66)
Melton 13.15 (93 d Redan 3.7 (25)
Sebastopol 12.11 (83) d Bacchus Marsh 8.7 (55)
Sunbury 11.19 (85) d East Point 7.7 (49)
MELTON 34, 265.08; SUNBURY 28, 278.76; SEBASTOPOL 28, 255.52; NORTH BALLARAT 28, 177.06; BALLARAT 22, 177.53; EAST POINT 16, 125.00; Redan 12, 63.32; Darley 12, 59.73; Lake Wendouree 12, 54.69; Bacchus Marsh 8, 39.66; Melton South 0, 30.07
UNDER-19
Darley 15.19 (109) d Lake Wendouree 3.5 (23)
Redan 11.6 (72) d Melton 3.4 (22)
Bacchus Marsh 5.18 (48) d Sebastopol 6.10 (46)
East Point 10.11 (71) d Sunbury 2.12 (24)
EAST POINT 28, 300.00; NORTH BALLARAT 28, 265.12; BALLARAT 28, 217.87; DARLEY 24, 190.77; SUNBURY 20, 78.11; REDAN 16, 82.60; Bacchus Marsh 8, 45.05; Sebastopol 4, 58.59; Lake Wendouree 4, 35.97; Melton 0, 45.02
SENIORS
Waubra 13.11 (89) d Beaufort 11.8 (71)
Springbank 15.12 (102) d Newlyn 7.6 (42)
Creswick 9.7 (61) d Daylesford 8.11 (59)
Dunnstown 26.14 (170) d Carngham-Linton 3.4 (22)
Skipton 13.13 (91) d Gordon 7.9 (51)
Learmonth 10.10 (70) d Bungaree 7.11 (53)
Hepburn 17.16 (118) d Clunes 5.7 (37)
Buninyong 12.8 (80) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.12 (48)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 40, 322.10; DUNNSTOWN 32, 201.52; SKIPTON 32, 175.96; GORDON 32, 162.71; HEPBRN 28, 187.83; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 155.60; BUNGAREE 20, 144.68; LEARMONTH 20, 99.25; Waubra 16, 95.33; Beaufort 16, 82.51; Buninyong 12, 85.14; Clunes 12, 73.68; Daylesford 12, 60.59; Newlyn 8, 61.15; Creswick 8, 46.31; Ballan 8, 34.42; Carngham-Linton 0, 40.02
RESERVES
Rokewood-Corindhap 13.4 (82) d Buninyong 8.8 (56)
Dunnstown 22.14 (146) d Carngham-Linton 1.1 (7)
Learmonth 7.9 (51) d Bungaree 4.8 (32)
Waubra 8.10 (58) d Beaufort5.2 (32)
Skipton 14.7 (91) d Gordon 4.4 (28)
Hepburn 19.18 (132) d Clunes 1.3 (9)
Springbank 13.9 (87) d Newlyn 4.8 (32)
Creswick 6.12 (48) d Daylesford 5.3 (33)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 36 467.24; SKIPTON 36 299.35; DUNNSTOWN 36 254.11; ROKEWOOD CORINDHAP 32 233.7; BUNINYONG 24 188.24; LEARMONTH 24 126.77; HEPBURN 22 132.17; BUNGAREE 20 179.15; Creswick 20, 132.69; Newlyn 16, 112.01; Gordon 12, 81.52; Daylesford 8, 52.58; Clunes 8, 42.51; Beaufort 8, 37.72; Ballan 8, 30.11; Waubra 6, 21.23; Carngham-Linton 4, 22.58
UNDER-18
Carngham-Linton 8.14 (62) d Dunnstown 5.3 (33)
Skipton 9.4 (58) d Gordon 7.16 (58)
Hepburn 10.11 (71) d Clunes 4.3 (27)
Waubra 6.8 (44) d Beaufort 5.9 (39)
Learmonth 10.15 (75) d Bungaree 2.2 (14)
Rokewood-Corindhap 13.4 (82) d Buninyong 9.2 (56)
Springbank 13.10 (88) d Newlyn 1.4 (10)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 34, 513.99; GORDON 30, 269.75; CARNGHAM LINTON 26, 249.57; LEARMONTH 24, 254; WAUBRA 24, 222.01; BEAUFORT 24, 205.95; DUNNSTOWN 24, 202.58; NEWLYN 24, 126.89; Hepburn 20, 79.54; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 90.6; Buninyong 12, 45.3; Skipton 10, 54.28; Bungaree 8, 59.9; Daylesford 4, 45.83; Ballan 4, 20.37; Clunes 0, 17.39
UNDER-15
Gordon 14.9 (93) d Skipton 3.3 (21)
Daylesford 17.25 (127) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Learmonth 16.11 (107) d Bungaree 1.4 (10)
Buninyong 12.17 (89) d Rokewood-Corindhap 0.5 (5)
Dunnstown 5.6 (36) d Carngham-Linton 3.4 (22)
Waubra 7.10 (52) d Beaufort 3.2 (20)
LADDER: DAYLESFORD 32, 715.22; BALLAN 30, 573.77; LEARMONTH 28, 536.8; BUNINYONG 28, 312.9; HEPBURN 26, 192.79; CLUNES 24, 101.6; BUNGAREE 20, 160.34; SKIPTON 16, 112.75; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 45.06; Gordon 12, 120; Dunnstown 12, 81.63; Beaufort 8, 34.29; Waubra 8, 27.41; Newlyn 8, 17.25; Carngham-Linton 4, 27.43; Creswick 4, 1.19
UNDER-12
Buninyong 4.4 (34) d Rokewood-Corindhap 1.1 (7)
Dunnstown 6.12 (48) d Carngham-Linton 1.4 (10)
Beaufort 2.6 (18) d Waubra 0.6 (6)
Daylesford 2.2 (14) d Creswick 1.4 (10)
Clunes 5.3 (33) d Hepburn 1.3 (9)
Learmonth 16.7 (103) d Bungaree 0.0 (0)
Skipton 6.4 (40) d Gordon 0.0 (0)
SENIORS
Ararat 30.21 (201) d Caramut 2.3 (15)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 18.20 (128) d Great Western 4.4 (28)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 20.14 (134) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 7.6 (48)
Tatyoon 13.17 (95) d Lismore-Derrinallum 12.4 (76)
SMW Rovers 32.27 (219) d Moyston-Willaura 2.4 (16)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 10.9 (69) d Penshurst 7.12 (54)
ARARAT 36 points, 457.48%; TATYOON 26, 407.30; 28, 322.64; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 24, 236.86; PENSHURST 24, 154.29; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 20, 150.95; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 135.86; SMW Rovers 12, 105.50; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 12, 63.21; Great Western 4, 27.67; Caramut 4, 21.15; Moyston-Willaura 0, 17.66
RESERVES
Ararat 1.5 (11) d Caramut 0.4 (4)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 21.9 (135) d Great Western 5.4 (34)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 31.12 (198) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 2.4 (16)
Tatyoon 12.12 (84) d Lismore-Derrinallum 5.3 (33)
SMW Rovers 21.8 (134) d Moyston-Willaura 1.2 (8)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 7.8 (50) d Penshurst 6.9 (45)
TATYOON 36pts, 708.51%; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 32, 408.73; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 24, 262.90; SMW ROVERS 24, 187.40; ARARAT 24, 157.65; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 24, 151.13; Penshurst 20, 145.81; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 12, 85.57; Moyston-Willaura 12, 42.87; Great Western 4, 23.02; Caramut 4, 17.45; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0, 17.92
UNDER-16.5
Caramut 9.10 (64) d Ararat 4.4 (28)
Great Western 6.13 (49) d Rams 4.4 (28)
Tatyoon 10.5 (65) d Moyston-Willaura 2.4 (16)
Penshurst 17.9 (111) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 1.1 (7)
PENSHURST 36pts, 1322.73%; CARAMUT 32, 260.41; TATYOON 28, 174.65; GREAT WESTERN 12, 79.73; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 12, 67.47; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 69.33; Rams 8, 52.30; Ararat 8, 19.62
SENIORS
Maldon 24.16 (160) d Avoca 2.5 (17)
Natte-Bealiba 14.15 (99) d Newstead 7.5 (47)
Carisbrook 30.18 (198) d Lexton 2.6 (18)
Harcourt 9.9 (63) d Trentham 9.4 (58)
Talbot 27.9 (171) d Maryborough 1.7 (13)
Navarre 19.18 (132) d Dunolly 8.5 (53)
Royal Park 13.14 (92) d Campbells Creek 4.3 (27)
TRENTHAM 32 points, 428.71%; NATTE-BEALIBA 32, 389.47; CARISBROOK 32, 387.02; HARCOURT 28, 203.39; MALDON 28, 173.37; NAVARRE 24, 176.02; LEXTON 20, 102.49; TALBOT 16, 120.76; Newstead 12, 79.25; Dunolly 12, 51.20; Royal Park 12, 48.17; Avoca 8, 65.33; Maryborough 0, 12.40; Campbells Creek 0, 12.32
RESERVES
Maldon 34.21 (225) d Avoca 3.0 (18)
Newstead 10.11 (71) d Natte-Bealiba 2.11 (23)
Carisbrook 24.15 (159) d Lexton 0.0 (0)
Trentham 11.6 (72) d Harcourt 2.5 (17)
Talbot 32.22 (214) d Maryborough 1.0 (6)
Navarre 26.15 (171) d Dunolly 1.1 (7)
Royal Park 11.7 (73) d Campbells Creek 8.5 (53)
MALDON 36pts, 417.81%; NEWSTEAD 32, 270.73; TRENTHAM 28, 406.19; TALBOT 28, 342.16; HARCOURT 28, 263.81; NATTE-BEALIBA 24, 409.30; CARISBROOK 24, 406.11; NAVARRE 16, 127.49; Avoca 16, 90.55; Lexton 16, 58.99; Royal Park 4, 10.45; Dunolly 0, 20.49; Campbells Creek 0, 15.45; Maryborough 0, 3.84
UNDER-17.5
Maldon 15.14 (104) d Avoca 1.1 (7)
Carisbrook 16.14 (110) d Lexton 2.0 (12)
Talbot 38.20 (248) d Maryborough 0.0 (0)
Navarre 10.9 (69) d Royal Park 2.4 (16)
CARISBROOK 36pts, 2997.73; MALDON 36, 458.24; AVOCA 24, 321.40; TALBOT 20, 294.78; Lexton 12, 113.92; Navarre 12, 36.99; Royal Park 0, 4.89; Maryborough 0, 1.36
UNDER-14.5
Maldon 21.14 (140) d Avoca 3.0 (18)
Royal Park 4.6 (30) d Natte-Bealiba 2.6 (18)
Carisbrook 24.13 (157) d Lexton 0.3 (3)
Talbot 20.22 (142) d Maryborough 0.0 (0)
Navarre 16.19 (115) d Dunolly 1.0 (6)
Harcourt 6.11 (47) d Trentham 0.3 (3)
TALBOT 36pts, 735.54%; CARISBROOK 32, 1236.26; MALDON 28, 710.88; AVOCA 28, 253.93; NAVARRE 24, 301.98; HARCOURT 20, 94.03; MARYBOROUGH 20, 70.57; NATTE-BEALIBA 8, 44.63; Lexton 8, 42.15; Trentham 8, 15.65; Royal Park 4, 5.52; Dunolly 0, 11.54
UNDER-11.5
Avoca 3.2 (20) d Maldon 2.1 (13)
Natte-Bealiba 8.5 (53) d Newstead 3.5 (23)
Carisbrook 10.13 (73) d Lexton 1.0 (6)
Talbot 5.6 (36) d Maryborough 1.2 (8)
Royal Park 8.7 (55) d Campbells Creek 0.1 (1)
Trentham 2.4 (16) d Harcourt 1.0 (6)
NATTE-BEALIBA 32pts, 891.23%; CARISBROOK 28, 859.15; NAVARRE 28, 390.18; MALDON 28, 279.02; AVOCA 24, 208.57; NEWSTEAD 24, 156.34; TRENTHAM 20, 149.69; LEXTON 12, 82.35; Talbot 12, 62.86; Harcourt 8, 39.02; Royal Park 4, 21.19; Maryborough 0, 6.44; Campbells Creek 0, 4.35
A GRADE
Darley 43 d Lake Wendouree 37
North Ballarat 64 d Melton 32
Sebastopol 53 d Bacchus Marsh 35
LADDER: NORTH BALLARAT 36, 152.36; DARLEY 32, 133.76; MELTON SOUTH 30, 115.89; REDAN 22, 121.69; SEBASTOPOL 14, 100.82; EAST POINT 14, 100.82; Lake Wendouree 14, 86.02; Ballarat 12, 79.79; Bacchus Marsh 6, 44.30
B GRADE
Darley 56 d Lake Wendouree 41
North Ballarat 48 d Melton South 37
Redan 55 d Melton 21
East Point 61 d Sunbury 25
Sebastopol 44 d Bacchus Marsh 37
LADDER: EAST POINT 32, 188.16; REDAN 30, 171.54; DARLEY 30, 159.38; BALLARAT 28, 143.56; NORTH BALLARAT 28, 107.23; LAKE WENDOUREE 26, 110.79; Sebastopol 14, 78.88; Melton South 12, 84.70; Bacchus Marsh 10, 51.36; Melton 6, 53.43, Sunbury 2, 57.55
C GRADE
Lake Wendouree 34 d Darley 33
Melton South 46 d North Ballarat 17
Sebastopol 43 d Bacchus Marsh 33
EAST POINT 30, 169.57; LAKE WENDOUREE 26, 114.59; BALLARAT 24, 122.67; DARLEY 24, 120.27; MELTON SOUTH 24, 103.10; REDAN 22, 99.04; Sebastopol 16, 97.74; Bacchus Marsh 10, 71.43; North Ballarat 4, 50.00
D GRADE
Lake Wendouree 39 d Darley 20
North Ballarat 35 d Melton South 30
Redan 37 d Melton 33
East Point 46 d Sunbury 8
Sebastopol 33 d Bacchus Marsh 23
EAST POINT 36, 164.40; BALLARAT 34, 201.89; NORTH BALLARAT 30, 130.29; LAKE WENDOUREE 24, 108.14; MELTON SOUTH 22, 123.85; BACCHUS MARSH 22, 98.80; Sebastopol 16, 92.37; Redab 14, 77.99; Melton 10, 102.75; Darley 10, 61.30; Sunbury 2, 34.68
E GRADE
Lake Wendouree 26 d Darley 25
Melton South 42 d North Ballarat 12
Melton 28 d Redan 23
Sebastopol 41 d Bacchus Marsh 5
MELTON SOUTH 38, 258.36; EAST POINT 32, 242.57; SEBASTOPOL 28, 164.17; BALLARAT 22, 125.34; REDAN 20, 108.28; MELTON 20, 79.17; North Ballarat 16, 70.59; Lake Wendouree 12, 59.36; Bacchus Marsh 8, 40.38; Darley 4, 37.02
19/UNDER
Lake Wendouree 39 d Darley 34
North Ballarat 59 d Melton South 13
East Point 34 d Sunbury 23
Sebastopol 68 d Bacchus Marsh 9
SEBASTOPOL 34, 231.69; NORTH BALLARAT 32, 232.59; DARLEY 28, 140.45; LAKE WENDOUREE 28, 134.87; BALLARAT 24, 119.67; REDAN 16, 98.51; Melton South 14, 61.39; East Point 12, 66.67; Sunbury 8, 38.11; Bacchus Marsh 4, 37.81
A GRADE
Beaufort 59 d Waubra 31
Springbank 52 d Newlyn 31
Daylesford 48 d Creswick 28
Dunnstown 50 d Carngham-Linton 35
Gordon 54 d Skipton 35
Learmonth 55 d Bungaree 31
Clunes 38 d Hepburn 29
Buninyong 50 d Rokewood-Corindhap 43
LADDER: BUNINYONG 40, 262.94; SPRINGBANK 40, 228.21; LEARMONTH 32, 172.37; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 32, 161.32; BEAUFORT 32, 138.54; GORDON 28, 118.97; BUNGAREE 24, 102.02; SKIPTON 24, 98.58; Newlyn 20, 112.80; Dunnstown 16, 108.93; Daylesford 16, 83.63; Clunes 16, 70.14; Carngham-Linton 12 68.28; Ballan 10, 53.35; Waubra 8, 43.06; Hepburn 6, 39.02; Creswick 4, 54.27
B GRADE
Waubra 36 d Beaufort 29
Springbank 26 d Newlyn 21
Creswick 26 d Daylesford 16
Dunnstown 37 d Carngham-Linton 17
Gordon 31 d Skipton 28
Learmonth 47 d Bungaree 33
Clunes 59 d Hepburn 5
Buninyong 64 d Rokewood-Corindhap 17
LADDER: BUNINYONG 40, 267.74;LEARMONTH 36, 175; BUNGAREE 36, 173.52; GORDON 32, 177.98; SPRINGBANK 26, 123.98; CLUNES 24, 146.72; BALLAN 24, 125.59; DUNNSTOWN 24, 117.59; Beaufort 20, 107.39; Carngham-Linton 20, 83.21;Skipton 18, 84.76; Newlyn 16, 98.85; Waubra 16, 84.59; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 69.62; Creswick 8, 59.03; Hepburn 0, 13.09; Daylesford 0 28.81
C GRADE
Beaufort 38 d Waubra 31
Newlyn 35 d Springbank 19
Creswick 30 d Daylesford 22
Dunnstown 26 d Carngham-Linton 18
Gordon 46 d Skipton 20
Learmonth 38 d Bungaree 33
Buninyong 47 d Rokewood-Corindhap 19
LADDER: BUNINYONG 40, 244.79; SPRINGBANK, 36 179.38; NEWLYN 36, 145.93; BALLAN 32, 160.12; BUNGAREE 32, 151.64; CLUNES 24, 123.72; BEAUFORT 24, 111.29; LEARMONTH 24, 109.54; Gordon 24, 102.56; Carngham-Linton 20, 83.39; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 102.17; Dunnstown 16, 80.97; Waubra 12, 73.44; Skipton 8, 54.19; Creswick 4, 49.50; Daylesford 4, 25.39
17/UNDER
Waubra 24 d Beaufort 18
Newlyn 41 d Springbank 21
Daylesford 37 d Creswick 10
Carngham-Linton 22 d Dunnstown 16
Skipton 35 d Gordon 17
Bungaree 31 d Learmonth 17
Hepburn 51 d Clunes 22
Buninyong 31 d Rokewood-Corindhap 7
LADDER: HEPBURN 40, 251.08; BUNGAREE 40, 200.68; BUNINYONG 32, 120.62; SKIPTON 28, 149.49; NEWLYN 28, 142.16; CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 134.38; LEARMONTH 24, 111; WAUBRA 24 ,93.07; Clunes 20, 139.38; Dunnstown 20, 110.78; Springbank 20, 102.43; Daylesford 12, 75.85; Beaufort 12, 60.56; Ballan 12, 49.55; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 62.80; Gordon 8, 51.37; Creswick 4, 18.77
15/UNDER
Waubra 22 d Beaufort 16
Springbank 29 d Newlyn 18
Daylesford 36 d Creswick 6
Carngham-Linton 26 d Dunnstown 16
Gordon 20 d Skipton 11
Bungaree 25 d Learmonth 20
Hepburn 33 d Clunes 17
Buninyong 29 d Rokewood-Corindhap 7
LADDER: HEPBURN 40, 297.62; SPRINGBANK 40, 277.69; SKIPTON 36, 320.59; BUNGAREE 36, 260.78; GORDON 36, 240.40; CLUNES 28, 178.76; CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 154; LEARMONTH 20, 90.58; Newlyn 16, 95.16; Ballan 16, 85.95; Buninyong 14, 68.14; Daylesford 12, 54.89; Waubra 12, 31.82; Beaufort 8, 41.59; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 39.92; Dunnstown 6, 43.26; Creswick 4, 7.72
13/UNDER
Waubra 25 d Beaufort 7
Newlyn 23 d Springbank 5
Daylesford 33 d Creswick 11
Carngham-Linton 28 d Dunnstown 23
Gordon 14 d Skipton 3
Learmonth 16 d Bungaree 9
Clunes 33 d Hepburn 13
Buninyong 8 d Rokewood-Corindhap 4
LADDER: GORDON 40, 261.02; NEWLYN 36, 242.86; CARNGHAM-LINTON 36, 238.79; BUNINYONG 32, 108.79; SPRINGBANK 28, 184.03; DUNNSTOWN 26, 111.93; LEARMONTH 20, 141.75; CLUNES 20, 102.14; Skipton 20, 99.09; Ballan 18, 63.57; Daylesford 16, 120.17; Waubra 16, 96.58; Bungaree 16, 80.65; Creswick 14, 55.49; Rokewood-Corindhap 10, 53.79; Hepburn 8, 26.70; Beaufort 4, 14.16
A GRADE
Avoca 58 d Maldon 52
Natte-Bealiba 71 d Newstead 36
Carisbrook 51 d Lexton 25
Harcourt 62 d Trentham 37
Maryborough 44 d Talbot 31
Dunolly 57 d Navarre 49
ladder not provided
B GRADE
Maldon 36 d Avoca 34
Natte-Bealiba 54 d Newstead 23
Carisbrook 26 d Lexton 21
Harcourt 35 d Trentham 27
Maryborough 42 d Talbot 30
Navarre 38 d Dunolly 30
ladder not provided
C GRADE
Maldon 32 d Avoca 20
Newstead 42 d Natte-Bealiba 35
Lexton 33 d Carisbrook 22
Harcourt 38 d Trentham 25
Talbot 17 d Maryborough 15
Navarre 49 d Dunolly 9
Royal Park 29 d Campbells Creek 11
ladder not provided
17/UNDER
Maldon 31 d Avoca 11
Carisbrook 28 d Lexton 8
Trentham 24 d Harcourt 23
Dunolly 19 d Navarre 10
Royal Park 32 d Campbells Creek 21
ladder not provided
15/UNDER
Maldon 44 d Avoca 10
Newstead 22 d Natte-Bealiba 12
Carisbrook 31 d Lexton 0
Harcourt 54 d Trentham 2
Dunolly 31 d Navarre 16
Royal Park 39 d Campbells Creek 11
ladder not provided
13/UNDER
Maldon 24 d Avoca 12
Natte-Bealiba 29 d Newstead 15
Carisbrook 23 d Lexton 14
Harcourt 33 d Trentham 3
Dunolly 24 d Navarre 17
Royal Park 29 d Campbells Creek 6
ladder not provided
A GRADE
Ararat 62 d Caramut 14
Penshurst 53 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 37
SMW Rovers 47 d Moyston-Willaura 38
Great Western 42 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 37
Tatyoon 79 d Lismore-Derrinallum 15
TATYOON 36 points, 450.86%; ARARAT 32, 160.39; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 28, 153.00; PENSHURST 28, 136.39; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 24, 88.43; SMW ROVERS 18, 76.90; Woorndoo-Mortlake 16, 96.94; Caramut 14, 68.99; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 8, 76.05; Moyston-Willaura 8, 59.23; Great Western 4, 63.24
B GRADE
Ararat 49 d Caramut 13
Woorndoo-Mortlake 34 d Penshurst 29
SMW Rovers 37 d Moyston-Willaura 21
d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 32 d Great Western 27
Tatyoon 35 d Lismore-Derrinallum 14
TATYOON 36pts, 238.96%; ARARAT 36, 229.49; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 28, 196.77; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 28, 136.36; SMW ROVERS 20, 81.88; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 16, 90.67; Penshurst 16, 88.10; Great Western 12, 81.37; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12, 78.06; Caramut 8, 61.76; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4, 61.57; Moyston-Willaura 0, 53.71
C GRADE
Ararat 25 d Caramut 8
Penshurst 37 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 15
Moyston-Willaura 21 d SMW Rovers 18
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 31 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8
Great Western 23 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 21
Tatyoon 24 d Lismore-Derrinallum 17
PENSHURST 32pts, 197.69%; TATYOON 32, 157.14; ARARAT 28, 138.00; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 28, 126.88; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 20, 112.96; Caramut18, 97.71; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 16, 141.29; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 12, 103.47; Great Western 12, 83.40; Moyston-Willaura 12, 82.87; SMW Rovers 6, 46.76; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0, 32.13
17/UNDER
Woorndoo-Mortlake 30 d Penshurst 21
Great Western 39 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 31
Tatyoon 29 d Lismore-Derrinallum 25
MOYSTON-WILLAURA 26pts, 196.24%; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 32, 273.03; PENSHURST 32, 257.78; GREAT WESTERN 22, 96.71; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 20, 118.79; Caramut 20, 96.41; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 20, 92.55; Tatyoon 18, 63.05; Lismore-Derrinallum 8, 52.33
15/UNDER
Penshurst 42 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 14
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 22 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 9
Tatyoon 14 d Lismore-Derrinallum 10
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 18 d Great Western 13
PENSHURST 36pts, 324.36%; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 32, 269.05; TATYOON 28, 128.92; WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 24, 131.48; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 20, 110.48; Lismore-Derrinallum 20, 104.67; Great Western 16, 75.76; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 16, 70.92; Caramut 12, 45.16; Woorndoo-Mortlake 8, 63.93
13/UNDER
Caramut 20 d Ararat 5
Penshurst 22 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 9
Moyston-Willaura 20 d SMW Rovers 6
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 16 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 26 d Great Western 2
Lismore-Derrinallum 24 d Tatyoon 4
PENSHURST 36pts, 367.92; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 32, 451.02; CARAMUT 28, 124.71; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 26, 170.00; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 26, 169.57; Woorndoo-Mortlake 18, 136.14; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 14, 58.18; Great Western 12, 59.20; Tatyoon 8, 68.75; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8, 61.15; Ararat 8, 41.18; SMW Rovers 0, 10.14
