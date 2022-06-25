THE Ballarat Miners men have suffered their second consecutive loss at home and in doing so have fallen outside the NBL1 South top two teams.
To put it bluntly it was a shocking performance in front of the home crowd with the 85-75 result not doing full justice to the Ringwood Hawks dominance throughout.
Other than a four minute spurt at the end of the second quarter when the Miners reduced a 21-point deficit to just six points at the main break, they was very little that could be said for the performance.
Centre Deng Gak had an inglorious night, held scoreless and fouled out after less than eight minutes on court.
Koen Sapwell seems to have lost all confidence from outside, going none from eight from three points range, and only faring slightly better with five from nine inside, although there were some howler misses in there as well.
David Crisp seems yet to regain full fitness from a hamstring strain and it was noticeable that he once he once again started on the bench, although did manage 27 minutes and contributed.
Preston Bungei was also inconsistent throughout the night. Last weekend, he proved to be the difference in the last gasp win over Dandenong, but unfortunately a seven-point game at just 25 per cent from the field was simply not enough.
Only JD Miller could hold his head up high. With Gak all at sea, the big Texan stepped up and single-handedly kept the home side within striking distance. He would finish with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a classy solo performance, unfortunately none of his teammates came with him.
Opponents Ringwood have had an inconsistent season too, but it's no secret that late singing and former Miner, NBL star Emmett Naar is having a huge impact for their side.
His class in scoring 20 points and 13 assists taught the Miners players exactly what is needed on the court. How the Miners would have loved his creativity on the night.
It is the second time in two weeks the Miners have let slip a home game against a side outside the top eight and with an 8-5 record, perhaps that's just where they sit, a good side capable on their day, but too often relying on too few to get the job done.
Until coach Luke Sunderland can find the key to revving up his side, the Miners will continue to struggle in important games.
We've seen this season the wins come hard, the losses come when too much is left to too few. While they still remain near the top in an even competition, they are probably at best a mid range side at the moment.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 75 (J. Miller 28, N. Pozoglou 10, K. Sapwell 10) def by Ringwood Hawks 85 (K. Daggett 24, E. Naar 20, T. Guers 20)
