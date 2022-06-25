The Courier

Ballaray Miners women outsmart top two opponent Ringwood for crucial home win in NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 25 2022 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Rinaldi came up big in the last quarter as the Miners women won a thriller over Ringwood.

WHEN you look at the scoreboard which reads a 57-54 win, you would assume that the the Ballarat Miners clash with Ringwood was a low standard slog-fest, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.