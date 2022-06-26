Whatever may happen next, Zoe Hives has already exceeded her own expectations by reaching the main draw of Wimbledon.
The Kingston star, ranked 572nd, will open her maiden Wimbledon campaign against superstar Maria Sakkari in the first round on the No.2 Court at 1:15am on Tuesday (AEDT).
"I didn't think this was going to happen at all. I think that was what probably helped me though. I went out last week just wanting to enjoy it, do my best and see how I go," Hives said.
"I had some shocking results going into (qualifying). I was starting to practice a bit better so I knew that I was there and it was going to come out at some stage but not this week."
Hives, 25, reached the main event in dramatic fashion after opponent Priscilla Hon was unable to take to the court for their final-round qualifying match.
She beat Romanian Gabriel Lee in straight sets in the first round of qualifying before backing it up against American Sachia Vickery, 6-0, 6-3.
"I've never been here before. The whole experience has been overwhelming but in a good way," Hives said.
"It's been amazing just to see it all and experience it.
"It's something you watch on TV and I can't believe I'm actually here and I'm going to be one of the people playing."
Sakkari reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year and made the semi finals of the French Open and the US Open in 2021.
The Greek progressed to the semi finals of last week's German Open, bowing out to 17th ranked Belinda Bencic.
Hives, whose career earnings before this week was $349,000 AUD is guaranteed a paycheck of at least $89,000 AUD which is a gamechanger after two years out of the sport.
By contrast, Sakarri has earned $1,393,936.
