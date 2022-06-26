The Courier

'I can't believe I'm actually here': Zoe Hives ready for Wimbledon opener

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
June 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Hives opens her maiden Wimbledon campaign early on Tuesday morning. Picture: Zoe Hives/Instagram

Whatever may happen next, Zoe Hives has already exceeded her own expectations by reaching the main draw of Wimbledon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.