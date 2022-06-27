Top-three sides flex their muscle in lopsided round | BFLW Rd 9 Wrap

The top-three BFLW sides showed what they are capable of on Sunday, all recording triple-digit wins to further the gap to the bottom three teams.
Redan bounced back from its first defeat of the season in round nine by recording its largest margin of victory so far with a 120-point thumping over Melton on Sunday.
It was the third time this season Redan won a game by over 100 points, with the Lions dominant all day at Macpherson Park Oval.
Redan remains on top of the ladder with second-placed Darley also sharing an 8-1 record with the Lions.
Darley's 105-point win over Bacchus Marsh marked the Devils' fifth-consecutive victory this season, with their only loss coming against Redan in round four.
Kim Bessell starred up forward for Darley with a season-high eight goal haul at Darley Park on Sunday.
Sebastopol remained in touch with the top-two sides with a monstrous 137-point win over Lake Wendouree, snapping the Lakers two-game winning streak.
Sebastopol has now claimed the four premiership points in all three matches against Lake Wendouree this season.
Round 11 boasts a top-of-the-table clash between Darley and Redan despite the two sides playing out a thriller just two weeks ago.
It allows Sebastopol the opportunity to be within four points of the loser from the Darley-Redan clash if it defeats Melton.
While the Lakers will look for their fourth win of the season against Bacchus Marsh.
Redan 17.18 (120) d Melton 0.0 (0)
Darley 15.17 (102) d Bacchus Marsh 0.2 (2)
Sebastopol 19.23 (137) d Lake Wendouree 0.0 (0)
REDAN 32 points, 674.53%; DARLEY 32, 421.43; SEBASTOPOL 24, 283.70; LAKE WENDOUREE 12, 27.22; Melton 4, 16.80; Bacchus Marsh 4, 15.89
