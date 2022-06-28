The Courier

New plans for Brown Hill recreation reserve

By Maeve McGregor
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:15am
Brown Hill Progressive Association vice-president Bernie Brisbane (R) with Brown Hill residents at the the Brown Hill reserve last year. Photo: Adam Trafford

Not-too-distant change for the Brown Hill Reserve is afoot, with the City of Ballarat seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the community's view on possible improvements and future projects for the precinct.

