A handful of talented Greater Western Victoria Rebels will be nervously watching the AFLW Draft at 7pm on Wednesday, with the young stars every chance to hear their names called out by an AFLW club.
After impressive performances in the NAB League and VFLW seasons, Jamie Lee Speakman, Kalani Scoullar, Paige Scott and Molly Walton are being touted as potential draft selections on Wednesday night.
Paige Scott, Forward
Paige Scott's so-far frantic footballing year is only just getting started, as the Greater Western Victoria Rebels young gun sets her sights on the upcoming AFLW Draft on Wednesday night.
Scott has been forced to juggle a successful stint with the Geelong Cats VFLW side, an attention-grabbing season with the Rebels as well as long hours on the farm in Avoca this year, but the 18-year-old young gun wouldn't change a thing.
Scott, touted as a top 40 talent, is hoping her impressive footballing résumé helps her achieve her AFLW dream.
"It is really exciting. For a good couple months I was a bit nervous about it all but I am definitely looking more on the bright side than the dark side ahead of it," she said.
"Even players who are certainties to be drafted still get nervous, but I am heading into it with a pretty positive mindset after a good VFLW stint."
Some of those certainties who had butterflies on draft night were former Rebels stars Ella Friend and Renee Saulitis, who have been keeping in touch with Scott as she looks to join them in the AFLW.
"Ella and Renee have been really helpful for me ahead of the draft," Scott said.
"They have given me a few tips about what to expect on draft night and the questions to expect for club interviews."
AFLW clubs have expressed their interest in the Carisbrook and Avoca junior, who took just two games to assert herself in the VFLW with a five-goal haul for Geelong.
"I have spoken to six Victorian clubs so far," she said.
"For my first couple of years I am looking to stay in Victoria."
The five-goal haul has been one of many Paige Scott highlights this past year as Scott earned Vic Country and AFL Academy selection to go alongside her VFLW call-up.
"When I was selected to play for Vic Country it really helped me get my confidence going and find my groove," she said.
"The opportunity to play in the AFL Academy game was unreal, it is definitely something I will treasure forever, the feeling when I put on the Australian guernsey was like no other."
Scott matched up against fellow Rebel Jamie-Lee Speakman, representing the under 23 All-Stars squad, in the AFL Academy game, as the two of them hope to hear their names called on June 29.
Scott refused to say who won the battle in the unique match-up, an ode to the close-knit culture the Rebels boasted this past season.
"This year at the Rebels was the best year in terms of togetherness," Scott said.
"Everyone got along with everyone, it didn't matter how old you were or where you were from, we were all one big family."
While Scott admitted the Rebels season did not go how they had hoped, she was grateful for the help the Rebels coaches provided in growing her game.
"This year's coaching group was by far one of my favourites at the Rebels program."
"David Loader is one of the most professional coaches I've ever had, he will joke around with you but when he wants you to pull your head he will make sure you do just that."
Scott's impressive play-style and work ethic has been recognised by her recent achievements, but the Rebels star will be hoping it is also rewarded with an AFLW selection.
"The harder the competition, the harder you have to work but all my experiences through junior years have prepared me well," she said.
"I would say I am a tough, old-fashioned player and I am always looking to impact the scoreboard, my strongest ability has to be flying in the air and taking strong overhead marks."
Kalani Scoullar, Ruck
Rebels ruck Kalani Scoullar is hoping to go from Barham to the big time, but the towering Ballarat and Clarendon College boarder is not getting too caught up in all the excitement.
"I actually did not know if the draft was on Tuesday or Wednesday," Scouller said.
"Obviously I am a bit of a laid back person."
But Scoullar's family, who will drive four hours from Barham to watch the draft with Scoullar in Geelong, is second-to-none when it comes to supporting the 190cm star.
"Mum and Dad are just the biggest supporters, I could not even ask them to do what they do," she said.
"They are in the car every weekend coming to see me play."
Scoullar has dominated two seasons in the ruck for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels with the 18-year-old using her height to often get first touch on the ball.
"This season was pretty good, the girls all gelled really well together and though we had a rough start we got some wins in the end which was nice," Scoullar said.
"My ruck craft would have to be my main strength. I am able to use my body to my advantage to get my opponents out of the way in the contest."
After impressing in the NAB League, Scoullar was rewarded with the opportunity to play for Geelong, the club she supports, in the VFLW.
Scoullar lined up for the Cats alongside Rebels teammate Paige Scott as the Cats made it to an elimination final this season.
"I got to play the last four games for Geelong and I really enjoyed working with the mature-aged girls at the club," she said.
"Training at Kardinia Park felt so weird, it was like a dream."
If Scoullar is drafted on Wednesday night she will immediately be one of the tallest players in the AFLW.
Jamie Lee Speakman, Defender
Returning to action after two injury-riddled years was already a big achievement for Greater Western Victoria Rebels defender Jamie Lee Speakman, but the Ballan and Bacchus Marsh junior now has the opportunity to cap off a terrific year with an AFLW Draft selection on Wednesday night.
It is a journey that leaves Rebels coach David Loader in awe of the 18-year-old's determination.
"Jamie is just a really good story. She missed a lot of footy with knee troubles and basically had two years without playing," Loader said.
"She has managed to get back to a position where she is playing state-level footy and was one of our most influential players at the Rebels this season."
Loader was full of praise for Speakman, who, like her Rebels teammate Paige Scott, is being touted as a top-40 talent.
"Jamie's road to getting to where she is now has been so impressive," he said.
"She reads the game so well and is a great intercept marker."
Even Speakman herself had to admit her successful return from injury caught her by surprise.
"I did not expect to come back from injury as good as I have been but it has been an outstanding year," Speakman said.
"I only moved to defence this year and I did a lot better than I thought I would. I think my strength and ability to read the ball is better in defence than any other part of the ground."
Speakman joined the Rebels after dominating at Bacchus Marsh, following an adventurous start to club football.
"I started in under-12s at Ballan but once I turned 12 I could not play with the boys anymore. I had to move to Bacchus Marsh under-13s where I actually got told I was too rough," she said.
"So I had to move to the under-18 Girls at Bacchus Marsh and I ended up winning three best-and-fairests and eventually came to the Rebels."
Though she missed a lot of footy in her early days with the Rebels, Speakman spoke highly of the program and the family-like bond the girls all shared.
"Everyone got along so well and made friendships that they will have for a long time so it led to a really fun season with the girls," she said.
"It is a great program, I have never been in such a professional environment and everyone at the Rebels was just so supportive."
Now, Speakman's attention shifts to Wednesday night's draft with the gun defender trying to remain calm ahead of a potentially life-changing night.
"I have tried not to think about it because I do not want to get my hopes up and then have my name not read out," Speakman said.
"But it is obviously very exciting, my dream is to play AFLW so hopefully it all comes together."
While Speakman is trying to contain her excitement, her family in Ballan are ready to ride every wave of emotion.
"My family are so excited for me, they know this has been a dream of mine for a long time," she said.
"They are so happy and would be incredibly proud if I ended up in the AFLW."
Despite flourishing in a defensive role with the Rebels, Speakman showed what she is capable of around the ground including up forward for Vic Country at the National Championships in April.
After bouncing back from injury to record a break-out season, an AFLW Draft selection on Wednesday night would be the dream way for Speakman to wrap up her junior football career.
Molly Walton, Defender/Midfielder
Star Rebel and Rokewood-Corindhap junior Molly Walton has already had quite the successful year but the chance to be drafted into the AFLW would be the icing on the cake for the 18-year-old.
The defender turned midfielder finished runner-up in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels best-and-fairest and now has her sights set on Wednesday night's AFLW Draft.
"I have really enjoyed the last year, I think it has gone very well," Walton said.
"I really loved playing with the Rebels this season. Even though we did not have a lot of success it was a really good group of girls playing."
Walton's year was bigger than just the NAB League, earning selection for Vic Country and playing a handful of VFLW games with the Western Bulldogs.
"The opportunity to play for Vic Country was amazing, getting to experience that higher level of football and learning what it was going to take to play at that level was a really good experience," she said.
"I was lucky enough to play a couple VFLW games which was great to get a couple games' experience of senior football with bigger bodies."
Walton is trying not to get too carried away by the draft but her family out in Rokewood cannot help but be excited.
"I am trying not to think about it too much, there is not a whole lot I can do until draft night I just have to wait and see what happens," Walton said.
"I think my family know that so they are not really saying much but I can still tell that they are pretty excited by it all."
Walton spent majority of the NAB League season in a new midfield role but is hoping to return to a spot in defence in the next phase of her career.
"I was in the midfield for majority of the season which gave me another set of skills to improve my footy with," she said.
"It was good to mix it up a bit and show that I can play a wide variety of positions but going forward with my football I think I will be a defender."
Walton will find out on Wednesday night if that return to a defensive role will be with an AFLW club this season.
The AFLW Draft begins at 7pm on Wednesday, June 29.
